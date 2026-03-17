More Than 300 Mixed-Status Families in Santa Barbara County at Risk of Losing Housing 

More than 300 so-called mixed-status families — and their 587 children — living in Section 8 housing in Santa Barbara County now find themselves living under a cloud of uncertainty because of a proposed federal rule change that, if approved, would bar individuals without proof of citizenship from public housing. The new rule was first proposed on February 20; it has not gone into effect or even been approved yet. The deadline to make public comment on the proposal expires April 21.

City Housing Authority Director Rob Fredericks is hoping to slow the process down. “By law, they have to read every comment and respond in writing to each one,” Fredericks said. “We are hoping to get as many comments as possible submitted. The mixed-use status rule will cause devastating impacts to our community.”

In the city Housing Authority alone, there are 148 mixed-status families renting apartments at subsidized rents. In these families, there are 197 non-citizen family members, as well as 252 children. Should the new rule be adopted and go into effect — a process that could take as long as 26 months — non-citizen family members would have to move out, thus splitting up the family unit.

According to Fredericks, mixed-status families have been allowed according to long-established guidelines adopted by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). But under new HUD Secretary Scott Turner, the proposed rule change is designed to stop “illegal aliens” from taking advantage of benefits he insists should be reserved only for citizens. More than that, Turner is insisting that all Section 8 beneficiaries must offer documented proof of citizenship.

Fredericks and others insist the new rules would tear families apart, separating children not just from their parents, but from the family bread winners. Although the new rules have not yet been adopted, Housing Authority workers report they’ve sparked a notable pall of fear and uncertainty. He added that under existing rules, non-citizens are allowed to remain with their families, but they pay a higher amount in rent.