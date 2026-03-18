Suspected DUI Stop Near Summerland Uncovers Large Fentanyl Cache

A Lompoc woman was arrested early Saturday morning after Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies seized more than two pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop near Summerland, authorities said.

Deputies from the Carpinteria substation stopped a northbound vehicle on Highway 101 around 1:35 a.m. on March 15 after observing it failing to maintain its lane, according to a news release issued by Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.

The driver was identified as Erica Racheal Ruvalcaba, who showed signs of being under the influence of drugs during the stop, officials said. A search of the vehicle uncovered approximately two pounds and six ounces of fentanyl concealed inside a subwoofer speaker, along with about eight grams of methamphetamine and used methamphetamine pipes.

Ruvalcaba was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, where she is being held on enhanced bail set at $500,000. She faces felony charges including possession of fentanyl for sale and transportation or sale of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records show Ruvalcaba has an extensive history of drug-related arrests and convictions in Santa Barbara County dating back more than two decades. Past cases include misdemeanor convictions for being under the influence of controlled substances and possession of paraphernalia, as well as a felony conviction in 2009 for receiving stolen property that resulted in a state prison sentence. In 2017, she was also convicted of felony hit-and-run causing injury and placed on formal probation.

The fentanyl seizure comes as local law-enforcement agencies continue efforts to curb the spread of synthetic opioids, which remain among the most lethal substances circulating in the region.

According to data released this week by the Sheriff’s Office, overdose deaths in Santa Barbara County have declined significantly in recent years — falling from 158 deaths in 2023 to 96 in 2024, and dropping again to 93 deaths in 2025. Fentanyl-related fatalities saw a particularly sharp reduction, decreasing from 111 deaths in 2023 to 46 last year.

“These numbers represent real progress, but more importantly, they represent lives saved,” Sheriff Bill Brown said in a statement. He credited coordinated efforts including prevention and education programs, expanded treatment access, wider distribution of naloxone, and targeted narcotics enforcement.

Despite the improvement, officials warn that fentanyl continues to pose a severe public-health threat. Even small quantities of the drug can be fatal, and traffickers often distribute it in unpredictable mixtures or counterfeit pills.

Ruvalcaba’s arraignment is scheduled to continue Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.