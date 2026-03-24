The 2026 Santa Barbara City College Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for Saturday, May 16, at the SBCC Campus Center beginning at noon.

The 2026 class consists of five individuals and one team including Addison Seale (women’s water polo), Kailey Snyder (softball), Mitch Wishnowsky (football), Rachelle Visser (women’s swimming), Jack Sanford (men’s tennis coach) and the 1996 SBCC men’s soccer team led by coach Tim Vom Steeg.

Seale enjoyed a spectacular career as a dual-sport athlete at SBCC, participating in water polo and swimming. Her accolades include: SBCC water polo team captain, Western State Conference Player of the Year, and All-American honors. Seale was also named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Scholar athlete of the Year for SBCC in 2017.

After a dominant 2011 season, Kailey Snyder cemented herself as one of the best Softball players in SBCC history. She led the Vaqueros to a 31-5 record, the first Western State Conference title in program history and was named Southern California Pitcher of the Year.

From Australia to the NFL, Mitch Wishnowsky has distinguished himself as an SBCC football legend. Wishnowsky played his first season of tackle football for SBCC in 2014, when he earned All-WSC and All-State honors before moving on to the University of Utah. At Utah, Wishnowsky continued to ascend, becoming a three-time all-American and winning the 2016 Ray Guy Award for the best punter in college football.

Hailing from the Netherlands, Visser was a member of the first SBCC women’s swim team in 2014 and immediately became the team’s top swimmer and leader. She was named Western State Conference Swimmer of the Year in 2015 and was WSC Pentathlon Champion in 2014. Among her many achievements at SBCC were state championships in the 200 individual medley and 400 individual medley.

Jack Sanford coached SBCC Men’s Tennis for more than 30 years and compiled a 435 and 159 overall record. His team’s captured 12 conference titles and the 1989 state championship.

The 1996 SBCC men’s soccer delivered the most successful season in program history, including a Western State Conference Championship and California Community College State Championship. The team was led by coach Tim Vom Steeg who compiled a 120-18-7 overall record at SBCC from 1992-1998.



The ceremony will begin with a reception luncheon, wine and honoree photos at noon. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the program will begin and the honorees will be inducted. Tickets are $50 and available online at eventbrite.com.