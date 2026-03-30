Elings Park launched a “Swing for the Million” fundraiser after an anonymous philanthropist promised to donate $1 million toward upgrades to the Castagnola Softball Complex if the community can raise $200,000 by May 1, 2026.

Park officials hope the fundraiser will cover the entire $1.2 million cost for extensive renovations of the three softball fields, including a total rehaul of the playing surfaces and more efficient irrigation systems. The softball complex, which has been the home base for local youth and adult leagues for more than 40 years, has long been in need of an upgrade, according to representatives from the Elings Park Infrastructure Campaign (EPIC!).

“A way to move forward with these much-needed improvements has been in our sights for some time,” said Bruce Giffin, Elings Park board vice president and head of the EPIC! Initiative. “This amazing donation represents a once-in-a-generation, game-changing opportunity to elevate and maintain our fields at a level which will provide our players with a best-in-class experience for years to come.”

The million-dollar donation will only be gifted to the park if the community reaches the target goal by the May 1 deadline. Elings Park has launched a social media campaign and installed banners at the park with a “progress thermometer” so the public can keep track as the softball teams and community work to meet the $200,000 goal.

If the park meets the mark, the park will begin the extensive upgrades, beginning with a fresh laser-leveling of the grass outfields and upgrades to the soil and dirt warning tracks surrounding the fields. Renovations are expected to be finished by the end of October 2026.

“We are over-the-top thrilled with what this support can mean for the future of ballplayers in Santa Barbara,” said Giffin. “But we need the community’s help to raise the $200,000 required to receive this gift. We invite our wonderful community members to take their own SWING FOR THE MILLION and help us knock this out of the park!”