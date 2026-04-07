The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Goleta man for attempted murder and stalking. In an April 7 press release, the sheriff’s office alleged that Jorge Luis Jijon-Lagara, 39, had been surveilling his ex-girlfriend and had stabbed her new partner on March 25. After failing to locate Jijon-Lagara the night of the stabbing, the sheriff’s office said, detectives continued an investigation and served a search and arrest warrant on April 2. Jijon-Lagara was taken into custody without incident and is being held at Santa Barbara County Main Jail without bail. The sheriff’s office said that the stabbing victim is expected to recover.

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