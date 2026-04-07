Looking to catch some World Cup action this summer? Here’s the scoop on how to score an opportunity to see a piece of the action.

Tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 have entered their final sales phase, as global demand for seats

at the tournament continues to surge. Organizers have confirmed that as of Wednesday, April 1, the last portion of tickets is being released to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis. The tournament itself runs

June 11 through July 19.

The “Last-Minute Sales Phase” marks the fourth and final stage of ticket distribution for the expanded 48-team competition, which will be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For fans on the Central Coast, SoFi

Stadium in Inglewood and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara are among the host venues that are in relatively close proximity. Sales will remain open through the conclusion of the tournament, giving fans ongoing opportunities to secure entry to matches.

Credit: Noel Vasquez

Unlike earlier phases, this final stage allows supporters to directly purchase tickets in real time. Buyers can view

match availability, select specific seats through an interactive map, and confirm purchases immediately. Fans who

secured tickets in earlier rounds will also be able to access their assigned seating information starting April 1 via their

official accounts.

Organizers have encouraged fans to check the official ticketing platform regularly, noting that inventory will

be refreshed on a rolling basis. In some cases, same-day tickets may also be released.

Credit: Rich Gordon

Interest in the tournament has already reached unprecedented levels. During the random draw phase alone,

more than 500 million ticket requests were submitted, resulting in more than one million tickets sold by late February. Attendance is on track to surpass the long-standing record of 3.5 million spectators set during the 1994 FIFA

World Cup, which was the last time the tournament was held in the United States.

Los Angeles Travel

Los Angeles transportation officials are ramping up efforts to accommodate the surge of expected visitors, with

the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority outlining a series of service expansions and

infrastructure adjustments aimed at easing mobility across the region.

The agency announced plans to significantly increase transit capacity during the tournament, including the

deployment of hundreds of additional buses. Officials say the system will be reinforced with approximately 330 new

vehicles, along with borrowed buses to further supplement the fleet.

A key component of the strategy is improving access to SoFi Stadium, one of the primary venues for World

Cup matches. Metro intends to operate dedicated shuttle services connecting major transit hubs, park-and-ride

locations, and select hotels directly to the stadium, offering fans alternatives to driving in heavily congested areas.

Event-specific signage will be installed throughout stations and bus stops to guide visitors unfamiliar with the

system. The agency is also coordinating the development of designated fan zones, which will serve as information

centers and help manage crowd flow.

In addition, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner offers five daily round trip trains traveling from Santa Barbara to San

Diego. It is a fairly reliable option for Santa Barbara area fans to make the trek to Los Angeles and avoid additional

traffic associated with such a large-scale international event.

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The World Cup Fan Zone

The World Cup Fan Festival will take over the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from June 11 to 15. The five-day event is expected to draw fans from around the globe, turning the landmark venue into a hub of football and

cultural celebration.

Visitors will be able to watch live match broadcasts while also taking part in a wide range of activities, including live music performances, cultural showcases, and interactive fan experiences. Organizers say the festival will

also highlight the city’s diversity through a curated selection of local and international cuisine.

The L.A. Memorial Coliseum underwent a $315 million renovation in 2019 by USC, which modernized the 1923

landmark while preserving its historic details.

In addition, Exposition Park, which surrounds the stadium, offers a diverse array of cultural and interactive

experiences, including the California African American Museum, California Science Center, and L.A. Natural

History Museum.

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Cosm Los Angeles

For those without a match ticket, another option has emerged. Cosm’s venue in Los Angeles is a “Shared Reality” concept that blends the physical and virtual worlds to create a communal, hyper-immersive viewing experience. For World Cup spectators, it means feeling as if they’re inside the stadium atmosphere, chants, tension, and all.

The Inglewood venue accommodates up to 1,700 guests, offering multiple ways to experience the action. The Dome provides an intimate, seated viewing environment under the massive digital canopy, while The Hall and The Deck offer more social, free-flowing spaces for fans who prefer to mingle. With in-seat service for food and drinks, fans don’t have to miss a key moment. This means no more choosing between a concession line and a crucial goal.

That foundation has already been tested across a wide range of major sporting events. From matches in the Premier League and international tournaments such as Copa America to NFL, NBA, and UFC events, the format has proven adaptable to the world’s most dynamic competitions.