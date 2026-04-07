Things Are Popping at El Paseo 

Jamie and Kym Slone show off their new Bubbly Lounge | Photo: Courtesy

With lower-AVB sparkling wines becoming ever more popular with a younger crowd, the launch of Santa Barbara Bubbly Lounge is a lesson in branding. The team behind Jamie Slone Wines have reinvented themselves in an existing space — using marketing and media to garner attention for something that’s essentially a room refresh. In October, the Slones — Jamie and Kym, who have operated the eponymous wine label out of El Paseo for 12 years — added a fresh coat of paint, some colorful throw pillows, and a neon pink sign to the back space of their tasting room and labeled it the city’s only lounge dedicated to sparkling wine. “We’re all about vibe,” Sloane says.

And to be fair, the vibe is on point. A speakeasy of sorts, Santa Barbara Bubbly Lounge can be found by entering the original Jamie Slone tasting room and walking up a ramp stacked high with boxes, toward a space with a completely unique feel. Located just behind the existing bar with its own entrance (not open at the moment), the lounge is truly a separate experience from the tasting room that specializes in small batch handcrafted pinot noir, syrah, and albariño. The Slone’s personality is shining brightly in this reimagined space — Jamie, raised by an interior designer, is excited to offer a bit of his upbringing to the reinvented space.

A peek inside the Bubbly Lounge | Photo: Courtesy





It’s a brilliant move, particularly since it’s been nearly a decade since Santa Barbara last had a space dedicated to the low-ABV drink often associated with speeches and celebrations. For those who can remember the short-lived Champagne Room, which opened in 2016 on Haley Street, the Santa Barbara Bubbly Lounge should be a familiar friend.

It’s also catering to the changing drinking crowd. In 2023, a Gallup poll revealed that Gen Z and Millennials — generally described as anyone born between 1981 and 2012 — are drinking less, and less excessively. That dry spell is additionally accelerated by rising harvest costs and increased tariffs, leading to an upturn in producers leaving fruit to rot or widespread industry layoffs. Santa Barbara Bubbly Lounge is largely in response to these market trends, catering to a group of people who are mindfully indulging lower-ABV drinks in a curated setting.

Sparkling wines from the Bubbly Lounge | Photo: Courtesy

Jamie worked with a whole new set of producers to create his first line of sparkling wines. The three bottles — The Bubbly Brut, F-er Vescent, and The Pink Affair — are the first time Jamie Slone Wines has offered the popular fizzy, a favorite of Kym’s. Considering that the two have traveled all over the world to enjoy bubbly beverages, including three trips to Champagne, France, it’s a surprise it’s taken so long to create their own bubble menu. But Jamie is an expert in reading the market, and opted to reimagine the former private reserve room into a space dedicated to mindful connection and mindful indulgence.

Inspired by a University of Arizona fraternity brothers own reimagination of a Tiki Bar speakeasy, Santa Barbara Bubbly Lounge offers seating for 10 (bay window seating and lounge seating for up to eight), its own separate playlist, games, and outdoor seating. Catering to everyone, Jamie Sloane wines has been offering NA beverage options for more than two years, and this latest venture continues to indulge the ever-changing drinking market. “[People] want to sit down and have a connection,” says Jamie.

Patio seating at the new Bubbly Lounge | Photo: Courtesy





The Bubbly Brut includes chardonnay, pinot noir, and muscat canelli, while The Pink Affair includes 59 percent pinot noir, pinot meunier, chardonnay and pinot blanc. I went home with a chilled bottle of the F-er Vescent, which includes pinot gris, pinot meunier, and pinot blanc, and I was pleasantly surprised to find it captured all the familiar flavors of my favorite bubbles: crisp, clean, with perfectly buoyant bubbles.

Specialized tastings also offer a chocolate pairing from local chocolatier Jessica Foster Confections, a gourmet cheese pairing, and a macaron pairing from Reve Patisserie. Little nibble, such as a bag of Santa Barbara Popcorn Co. and potato chips, are offered. Prices range from $10 to $29. Reservations are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

Santa Barbara Bubbly Lounge, 23 E. De La Guerra St., Suite 100; sbbubblylounge.com.