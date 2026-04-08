I have never been to Morocco; save for the time I traveled there in a dreamlike state during my massage at the Hotel Californian’s Majorelle Spa.

Lying on my stomach as my lovely masseuse, Quin, dug into my thigh muscles and Moroccan music filled the room, I reached a level of relaxation I did not know possible.

Before my massage, Spa Director Ghina Brogan had told me how the country inspired her: the music, the culture, and the aesthetics.

“I’m bringing Morocco here,” she said, gesturing around the spa’s waiting area.

Brogan recently assumed her position as spa director at the Majorelle Spa, and with that comes an exciting opportunity for Santa Barbarans: Until May 31, residents can now receive a 20 percent discount on spa services (treatments and facials) from Monday through Friday, including all-day access to the rooftop pool at Hotel Californian.

With Brogan at the helm, she’s bringing in a new spa menu with Moroccan-inspired treatments “such as purifying exfoliation, richly aromatic oils, and grounding textures that reflect the warmth and tranquility often found in Moroccan Hammams,” she said in an email.

Here, Morocco certainly shines through. Cobalt blue is the star of the show, even through the bottles of Saratoga water the spa provides. Blue geometric tiles blanket the floor of the waiting area. In the middle of the room, a large pot of black sand with crystals adds to the “Om.”

On one wall, there’s a snack station equipped with a selection of specialty teas and unique treats such as pistachio cookies and Turkish delights, free for the picking. Upon my arrival, I was also offered a glass of champagne to sip while I waited for my massage.

For Brogan, the spa is meant to be more than just a place to unwind — it’s an intentional escape. “My goal is for the spa to serve as a true sanctuary,” she shared. “One that guests feel transported, nurtured, and inspired to reconnect with themselves.”

Back in my Swedish deep-tissue massage, Quin started with my back, digging into my trap muscles and shoulders. After that, she transitioned to my arms and then legs before having me flip myself like a pancake.

Lying on my back, I stared at the Moroccan lamp above me through the slits of my eyes, with the languor of someone waking from anesthesia. I’ve never accidentally fallen asleep during a massage or really in any instance, but this was the closest I’ve been to it.

As she worked on the front of my legs and arms, I didn’t want the experience to end. I started to wonder if I had ever been this relaxed in my life, and then came the scalp massage. I dreaded the moment when Quin would inform me it was over.

But, alas, all good things must come to an end.

Once finished, Quin left the room, and I lay there, savoring the warm massage bed, before reluctantly pushing myself upright and donning my robe — I felt a bit like a slap-happy drunk stumbling out of a pub — almost forgetting my engagement ring in the process, which sat in a dish nearby.

For more information about Hotel Californian’s Majorelle Spa’s pricing and treatments, seehotelcalifornian.com/spa.