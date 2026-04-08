UC Santa Barbara police are investigating a reported sexual battery and stalking incident that occurred on a bus near campus, according to a campuswide alert sent Tuesday night.

The incident, reported to the UCSB Police Department on April 7, occurred three days earlier, on Saturday, April 4, on an MTD bus headed toward the North Hall Bus Loop.

According to the alert, the victim was seated on the bus when a man sat next to her, placed a backpack on his lap, and “began rubbing the victim’s thigh.” When the bus arrived at the loop, the victim exited and the suspect followed her before walking away after she drew attention from nearby people. The suspect was described as a man in his thirties and is not known to the victim.

Police said the report follows a similar incident earlier this year.

On January 20, a victim on a bus headed toward the same location reported that a man sat next to her, placed a backpack on his lap, and then touched her thigh and “private body parts without consent,” according to the alert. In that case, the suspect was described as a man in his twenties to thirties, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 220 pounds, wearing a dark gray beanie, black T-shirt, black sweatpants, black shoes, and carrying a faded black backpack.

It is not clear whether the two incidents involve the same individual.

The department is investigating both cases and is asking anyone with information to contact police or report anonymously. Those with information can contact authorities at (805) 893-3446 or report information anonymously.

The alert, issued as a Timely Warning, also included safety guidance for the campus community and information about available support services, including confidential advocacy through campus resources for those affected by sexual violence.

Neither UC Santa Barbara nor MTD have responded to requests for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.