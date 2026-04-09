The Inclusive Arts Clubhouse opened in March 2023, the first of its kind in Santa Barbara. With a diverse array of programs, the Clubhouse provides an environment for individuals of all abilities to access and unleash their creativity. The Clubhouse was opened by The Grace Fisher Foundation, representing the nonprofit’s mission of bringing a hallmark inclusive community space to Santa Barbara.

The organization was founded by Grace Fisher, who is an artist, composer, and advocate who happens to be a quadriplegic. The Foundation’s mission is to expand access to the arts for people of all abilities by creating opportunities for creative expression and connection.

Grace Fisher | Photo: Scott Gutentag

“The arts have just been so important in maintaining my positive outlook. So with the clubhouse, I wanted to just bring my artistic vision to life in a space that is for everyone,” said Fisher. “I wanted to create a space where everyone could come and enjoy the arts and build community together, and also just be able to exist alongside people that are different from each other.”

After three years running, the clubhouse has remained steadfast to its values but has adapted to the community’s needs.

“I feel like it’s definitely developed and transformed throughout the years, just based on what the community has wanted,” said Fisher. “We’ve grown with the community.”

To honor this milestone, the foundation invites the community to a joyful anniversary gathering.

On April 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy an afternoon of exciting programming. There will be live music by Megan Downing, a performance by Sing Sign & Dance Troupe, hands-on art activities, light bites, a Lavender Lemonade Bar donated by La Peche Events, and a cake. The event will be free and open to the public, allowing a look into the space that has become a beacon of expression for individuals of all abilities in Santa Barbara.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the founder Grace Fisher and the staff who make the space possible, as well as learn more about the programs and partnerships that help facilitate the Foundation.

“There’s not many spaces like this around, and for families who sometimes have to explain why their kid is acting a certain way, it is refreshing for families to come into this space and not have to explain,” said Fisher. “For the kids, when they’re creating and focusing on a task, it helps to build their attention span and what they’re able to do in one sitting grows with each time.”

The event is free, and all ages are warmly invited to attend and experience the creative spirit of the Clubhouse. Fisher is most looking forward to hearing the personal testimonies from families and kids who come to the Clubhouse.

The Clubhouse is at 120 South Hope Avenue, Suite 118, in La Cumbre Plaza, located across from Williams Sonoma. Visit gracefisherfoundation.org to learn more about the organization.