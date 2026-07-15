The Rich, Smoky Deliciousness of Limited Release Bourbon From Oxnard’s Sespe Creek Distillery

The tantalizing aromas of the smoky flavors of barbecue come out to play in the newest release from Sespe Creek Distillery, the Oxnard-based distillery led by Master Distiller John Campbell. The Warbringer “Cowboy” Edition Mesquite Smoked Southwest Bourbon is deliciously unlike any bourbon I’ve ever had.

The Warbringer “Cowboy” Edition Mesquite Smoked Southwest Bourbon | Photo: Courtesy

The sweet, rich nose evokes the scents of warm, smoky cinnamon rolls and fresh baked apple pie, followed by a whiff of something outdoorsy, maybe eucalyptus? Toasted baking spices hit the palate, with what seems like a thread of campfire smoke, which makes for just the right balance of sweetness and a savory, medium-bodied pour that coats your mouth with a slow, lingering warmth.

The highly allocated, single-barrel offering represents a partnership between Campbell (formerly with Scotland’s Laphroaig distillery), and UFC icon, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The company says that after tasting through an assortment of Warbringer barrels curated by Campbell specifically to fit Cowboy’s taste, the UFC Hall of Famer picked a standout barrel from the lot that now bears his name and signature.

Who knew that such spirited treasures were being made in Oxnard? In addition to Warbringer bourbons, Sespe Creek Distillery also produces Parlor Cay rum, and Silver Grin vodka. But the “Cowboy” bourbon is particularly unique. Distilled from mesquite smoked corn flaking grits — they say that “65 percent of their mash bill is premium, double-cracked flaking grits corn, which is immersed in mesquite smoke,” with a hefty dollop of rye — Warbringer Cowboy Edition is the self-proclaimed “Smokiest Bourbon on the Planet,” and the inclusion of mesquite charcoal filtration (filtered three times through mesquite charcoal prepared and done at the distillery in Oxnard) makes for wholly original experience that features mesquite at both the first step and final step of production.

“You don’t always need a whiskey that punches you in the mouth. John Campbell and I picked this barrel because it’s mellow, balanced, and smooth as hell without losing its backbone,” said Cowboy Cerrone, who joins past MMA fighters including Valentina “The Bullet” Shevchenko and Josh “The Warmaster” Barnett in collaboration with Sespe Creek.

Retailing for $125/750 ml bottle, Warbringer “Cowboy” Edition Mesquite Smoked Southwest Bourbon is delicious, unique, and available exclusively at warbringerbourbon.com.