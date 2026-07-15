A Santa Barbara man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly attacking an acquaintance with a knife in downtown.

Just before 8 a.m., Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) and City Fire received a report that there was a man with a hand laceration in front of City Fire Station 1 (100 W. Carrillo St). Emergency personnel responded and found that the man’s injuries were severe enough for him to be transported to Cottage Hospital.

The attack occurred near the intersection Chapala Street and Carrillo Street, and the victim accused his acquaintance, David Anthony Crone, of cutting him with a knife. SBPD officers located Crone near Red Sand Market on Anapamu Street and took him into custody. Crone was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and is being held without bail.

Crone was on a two-year probation that started in February for stalking charges, and subsequently had two misdemeanor cases in February and April: one for resisting a police officer and possession of controlled substances. He was set to appear in court later in the month to address probation violations.

In 2019, Crone was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and confined in S.B. County Jail for 148 days before being let out on probation. During his time in jail, Crone had graduated from Mental Health Treatment Court (MHTC), which is “post-plea program for adults charged with a misdemeanor or felony who have been diagnosed as experiencing a severe and persistent mental illness.”

In his most recent stalking case, Crone had multiple psychological evaluations and mental health competency hearings before he pleaded guilty to charges and served his sentence.