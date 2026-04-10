Gather for a night of outdoor and adventure storytelling on Tuesday, April 14, as the Wild & Free Film Festival (WAFF) showcases eight short films from the internationally celebrated Kendal Mountain Festival. According to a press release, the program is “designed to inspire audiences to explore, respect, and engage with the natural world … [and] celebrates exploration, endurance, and the spirit of the wild.”

Films include Darkhorse, The Granny Grommets, Mr. Cato, Elladj, Skate Like a Lass, Winner Gets Cake, Man of Arran, and Lumber Slumber.

This year marks a special year for WAFF as they recently became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The new status allows the organization to expand its programming and help strengthen its mission of centering environmentally conscious storytelling.

The Wild & Free Film Festival | Photo: Courtesy

Panels at The Wild & Free Film Festival | Photo: Courtesy

Audiences enjoying the Wild & Free Film Festival | Photo: Courtesy

The Wild & Free Film Festival | Photo: Courtesy

“Entering our second year as a nonprofit gives us a strong foundation to grow into a signature arts and culture event for Goleta and the region,” said Gareth Kelly, founder and executive director.

Later in the year, in October, WAFF will host its Outdoor Movie Night at Elings Park, and in November, a flagship festival weekend with short and feature-length international documentary and narrative films alongside filmmaker Q&As, panels, and other special events. “We’re building a year-round program of events focused on outdoor, adventure, and environmental storytelling,” Kelly said.

The evening will commence on April 14 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children aged 12 and under, and $18 for students. Tickets are available at wildandfreefilm.org/tickets.