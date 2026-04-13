Donning dark sunglasses, a selection of electric guitars, a full band, and the punk rock attitude of a musician who has survived the biz since the 1980s, Marshall Crenshaw took the SOhO stage on Wednesday with an energy that belied his 72 years of age.

I still remember discovering the popular melodic power pop artist when my dad showed me the song “Someday, Someway.” The swinging beat, handclaps, and irresistible guitar riff was intoxicating. The tune provided the perfect spring-in-your-step soundtrack during my first year at UCSB. I’d play it on repeat through my iPod headphones, bopping along through the sunny campus. Crenshaw and I are both a good bit older now, but his music has no expiration date. Every note still ignites those endorphins.

Energy is contagious, and Crenshaw’s joy in performing with his extremely tight band couldn’t help but transfer to the audience. In addition to playing the hits, Crenshaw also covered a variety of songs, including the rambling world of imagery and rhyme — Bob Dylan’s “115th Dream.” Crenshaw also seemed to take a cue from Dylan in the way that could veer off from the typical flow of lines sung on many of his classic songs. However, the sturdy backing band provided those sweet “oohs and ahhs,” consistent beats and on-point harmonies that carried through the melodic sound.

Highlights included the catchy song that feels almost pure-chorus, “You’re My Favorite Waste of Time.” “There She Goes Again” took us back to 1982 with its wistful longing that can only be cured through rock music.

Crenshaw introduced fan favorite “Whenever You’re on Mind,” with “I heard this one in a CVS the other day,” which elicited giggles from the audience before transporting us out of the drug store and into the sweet heavens of power pop.

Although it was a seated dinner show, couples couldn’t help but get out of their seats, twirl their partner, and sway to the timeless nature of excellent songwriting that goes straight to the heart.