Florals and Fine Art at Fox Wine Co.

Wildflower painting by Lou Schad | Photo: Courtesy

With its lapping waves, whistling breeze, and whimsical blooms, California’s Central Coast is a canvas in its own right, especially for artists who draw inspiration from the environment.

Artist Lou Schad draws from her attentive relationship with the natural world in her thoughtful artwork, best experienced slowly, alongside a glass of wine. That’s where Fox Wine Co. comes in. The funky, industrial venue in the heart of Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone serves up pours born and bottled right here in Santa Barbara County.

“I think exhibiting in a wine tasting room in general is really important to me, because I do work in the same sort of climate as winemakers,” said Schad. “Kind of accepting impermanence and working with weather and seasonality. I think that there’s a really fun tie-in there.”

Schad’s upcoming show, titled Dirty Folk, resonates with her personal brand, born in the interest of inviting curiosity. The title encapsulates the breadth of Schad’s work, between fashion design, hosting a supper club, and, of course, her canvas art.

“For ‘folk,’ I think it incites ideas of community and arts. And then ‘dirty,’ because it’s foraged and from nature and about reconnecting and taking pause,” said Schad.

Wildflower painting by Lou Schad | Photo: Courtesy

Schad’s art features many floral designs, which she says are often mistaken for pressed flowers. “They are representational paintings, so it’s really just a connection to nature, connection to self, and a connection to our community,” said Schad.

Much of her art is meant to evoke a sense of nostalgia and memory. Schad does so by using natural and often changing pigments. She has used acorn dye, which fades and even pulls out darker tones over time, reflecting the ever-changing nature of the environment.

“I’m constantly in conversation with this ever-changing world, the flowers become collaborators, and they continue to be active in the work,” said Schad.

For Schad, the sense of community that art invites is very important. She sees her role as both a painter and a community-builder. “I think shared experience, especially in the arts, is a very powerful tool,” said Schad.

“At Fox, they are really committed to supporting local artists, both musicians, fine artists, and also they’re creative in their own right as winemakers,” said Schad.

Fox Wine Co. and Schad are celebrating with pours on Saturday, May 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fox Wine Co. Tasting Room, 120 Santa Barbara Street. See foxwineco.com. Visit dirtyfolk.co for more information on Lou Schad and her work.