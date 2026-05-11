MUNA is bringing their Gets So Hot Tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday, October 17, with special guest hemlock springs. Tickets go on sale May 14 at 10 a.m. through AXS.

A portion of the tour’s proceeds benefits The Ally Coalition, supporting LGBTQ youth and queer migrants across the U.S.

MUNA is a Los Angeles–based indie pop trio made up of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson. They first formed while attending the University of Southern California and originally released music that blended electronic pop with emotionally direct songwriting.

The tour follows the release of MUNA’s fourth studio album, Dancing on the Wall, a record that leans into emotional intensity and expansive pop production, exploring themes of desire, disconnection, and release. MUNA brings that sound to the stage in a set that moves between high-energy catharsis and quieter, more intimate moments.

For more information, see sbbowl.com