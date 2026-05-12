Rock legend and recently knighted Sir Roger Daltrey — of the iconic band

THE WHO — just announced that he’s coming to the Santa Barbara Lobero for a solo show on September 1.

“Put Roger Daltrey on a stage and he’s going to rock,” said USA Today of his 2024 solo tour. The 2026 dates will spotlight Daltrey’s unmistakable voice and deep catalog, blending iconic selections from his remarkable solo material, reimagined cover songs, and Who rarities.

Daltrey’s last tour performances in 2024 were widely celebrated for their acoustic intimacy, storytelling, and enduring vocal presence, with Daltrey also offering up renditions of songs seldom performed live by The Who or Daltrey. This new tour is expected to build further on that momentum.

Considered to have one of the most recognizable singing voices of all time, Planet Rock listeners voted Daltrey Rock’s fifth-greatest voice in music history. He also received stellar reviews for his 2018 autobiography, Thanks a Lot Mr. Kibblewhite, with one critic describing it as how “The punk became rock’s Godfather…”

Tickets will be on-sale June 2 online only via the Lobero App or the Insider Access E-Newsletter list. Please see Lobero.org to subscribe to the newsletter for first access to tickets.