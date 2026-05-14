Australian indie-rock duo Royel Otis is bringing their meet me in the car tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday, July 9, with special guests Ax and the Hatchetmen. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. through AXS.

Composed of Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic, Royel Otis has quickly emerged as one of indie rock’s breakout acts, earning international attention for their dreamy guitar hooks, laidback surf-rock sound, and viral covers. The duo’s debut album, PRATTS & PAIN, released in 2024, featured fan-favorite tracks including “Sofa King,” “Heading for the Door,” and “Foam.” They also gained widespread acclaim for their cover of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor” (listen here) as part of Triple J’s Like a Version series, which became a viral hit online.

Chicago-based indie outfit Ax and the Hatchetmen will open the evening with their energetic blend of alt-rock, funk, and pop influences. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit sbbowl.com.