Thee Sacred Souls Set for Sunday, August 30, Santa Barbara Bowl Show

San Diego soul outfit Thee Sacred Souls is bringing its Constellation Tour to Santa Barbara Bowl on Sunday, August 30, with special guests, L.A. LOM and The Womack Sisters. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m.

Since the viral breakout of their 2022 single “Can I Call You Rose?”, amassing almost 220 million streams, Thee Sacred Souls have quickly become one of modern soul music’s defining acts. The band’s warm, analog sound — equal parts vintage groove and contemporary heartbreak — helped launch their self-titled debut on Daptone Records into cult favorite status. Their 2024 follow-up album, Got a Story to Tell, expands on that sound with lush harmonies, slow-burning rhythms, and deeply personal songwriting centered on love, longing, and loss.

In just a few years, the band has gone from local Southern California venues to major festival stages, including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, and Lollapalooza, while also appearing on NPR’s Tiny Desk (watch here), Austin City Limits, and late-night television.

LA Lom | Photo: Zane Rubin

Womack Sisters | Photo: Courtesy

Opening the evening is L.A. LOM, short for the Los Angeles League of Musicians, whose instrumental sound blends cumbia, surf rock, jazz, and classic Los Angeles soul into a distinctly cinematic style. Also joining the bill are The Womack Sisters, descendants of soul music royalty whose harmonies channel generations of gospel, R&B, and classic soul tradition.

For more information, see sbbowl.com.