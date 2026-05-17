Carpinteria’s beaches now have a DIY maintenance method: yellow baskets that beachgoers can use to pick up litter while their toes are in the sand.

The idea came from a 14-year-old Carpinteria resident named Elias, who sought more hands-on environmental stewardship opportunities for youth and families. He was inspired by a similar program in San Diego, called the Del Mar Shoresaver Program.

The Beach Cleanup Station Program — a partnership between the city and Carpinteria Beautiful and Relic Coastal Collaborative — includes several conveniently located stations along the coastline, near lifeguard towers. Each station is equipped with six reusable baskets that make it easy to collect any garbage that may have found its way onto the beach.

The how-to is straightforward: grab a basket, collect litter while enjoying the beach, empty the contents into a trash bin when you leave, and return the basket to the station.

The city said the program “aims to promote environmental stewardship, reduce marine debris, and preserve the natural beauty of Carpinteria’s beaches.” A volunteer community survey was also launched to “help the City and its partners better understand waste patterns and improve the program over time.”

“Our coastline reflects the choices we make every day as a community, at home, in our businesses, and on our beaches,” said Tatianna Suriel, the city’s environmental program specialist. “This program makes it easy for anyone to take part in caring for our coastline. By making cleanup part of an everyday beach visit, we can all contribute, raise awareness, and rethink our daily actions to help protect our ocean.”

For more information about the Beach Cleanup Station program or to participate in the survey, visit here.