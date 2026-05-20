For the child within you, your children, your children’s children, and the young and young at heart, a children’s book’s meaning and impact can span a lifetime. Chaucer’s Books is welcoming everyone in the community for a storytime of Gwen the Racehorse by author Edward Giron. Chaucer’s Books is hosting Giron as he reads his story and signs books on Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m.

Gwen the Racehorse is a children’s picture book about a young horse who loves to run. Her owners initially send her to be trained as a racehorse, but Gwen faces frustrations as she is pushed to her limits during training. She finds that she desires to run freely instead of racing. The story touches on themes about finding joy in what you love free from the expectations of others, truly bridging generations with its message.

The story is based on a real horse from Santa Barbara and follows her as she discovers she prefers running for the pure love of it, rather than competing. The book was released last year, and Giron is excited to share it with the community.

“I believe in this story. I believe in Gwen. It’s as much a story for adults as it is for children,” said Giron. “I hope you find Gwen and her community inspirational.”

As an equestrian himself, Giron has announced many of the hunter/jumper, breed, and dressage shows at the Earl Warren Showground. He is also a theater actor known to the Santa Barbara community. On top of that, he hosts a weekly radio show. With Gwen The Racehorse, Giron is stepping into the arena of storytelling through the lens of his many passions.

Giron, in conjunction with Chaucer’s, is excited to share his story with the community on Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m. For more information, click here.