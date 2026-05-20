Erin Brings Fin-tastic Energy to The Indy Awards

The Shark and news reporter Callie Fausey | Credit: Courtesy

Thank you to everyone who joined us in person at our Indy Awards — the results will be out in next week’s paper along with a recording of the event. Make sure to grab your copy off stands! The Indy Awards is a team effort, even including our Business Operations and Accounting Manager, Erin Lynch, who lurks on stage in a shark costume awaiting awardees whose speeches run too long.

“I love dressing up — and it gives me an excuse to do it on the clock and be a humorous part of the event. I started it last year and it was a big hit with everyone, especially the awardees. It’s a fun incentive to keep speeches to a certain time (or not, if the awardee wants to get a Jaws-style shark attack!),” Lynch said about the awards.

Lynch is a good sport as the costume can get stuffy and the stage is hot. Regardless, she claps for the awardees and chases off the speakers better than any other award ceremony music. She stayed in costume for the closing ceremony photo and a few spins on the 360 photobooth from FSU Events.

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