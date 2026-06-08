To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Scout and I traverse the blocks in our downtown neighborhood enough that I feel like I “know” some of the houses pretty well. This four-unit complex at 308 West De la Guerra has always had a friendly facade with its plant-filled porch and welcoming yellow front doors. Located just a few blocks from Paseo Nuevo and State Street, it’s offered by Susan Jordano and Simone Eurich at $1,995,000.

Credit: Courtesy

What are you doing this morning? Come spend a couple of hours helping Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ Young Professionals Network (SBAOR YPN) clean up our beaches! The SBAOR YPN committee has teamed up with Tidy Seas for a clean-up event from 10 til noon this morning. Meet at Mountain Air Sports, 14 State Street, just up from the dolphin fountain. They’ll provide all the supplies, you provide the energy. Bring the whole family and choose to pick up trash at the beach, up State Street, or in the Funk Zone. The YPN committee does all kinds of good works to make our community a better place, and this is one that we can all join in on. Details right here. See you there!



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Gavin Palmer

One of our favorite in-town sunset viewing spots is Franceschi Park on the Riviera. Gazing out over the city landmarks and the harbor, the magic of our American Riviera is on full display. The dazzling home on our cover this week showcases these panoramic vistas from inside and out. 1510 Franceschi Road sits up a secluded drive above the park, with vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling windows, plus multiple viewing decks taking full advantage of the setting. Three-bedrooms and three-baths, a huge kitchen and dining room for entertaining, and landscaped gardens and walkways offering outdoor gathering places as well. This romantic property is offered by Terri Dimond at $4,500,000, and is open today from 1-4 p.m. Drive on up a enjoy the views!



MORE FEATURED OPEN HOUSES:

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

I zipped up the hill to the Mesa on Thursday afternoon to visit a couple of open houses and take Scout on a walk at Shoreline Park. 2129 Red Rose Way is an oasis of lush gardens with a three-bedroom, two-bath main house and a one-bedroom, one-bath guest cottage snuggled next door. With all the buzz about ADU’s right now — including this informative article we published this week by Kathleen Rogers — we all know this extra space is a plus, either as is or as a potential ADU conversion. The view above is looking down from the primary suite balcony onto the backyard below. This listing just hit the market this week, and it won’t last long. Offered at $2,095,000 by The Santa Barbara Group. Visit Garrett McCaw from 1-4 p.m. today to see it while you can.

Credit: Virtour Media

In the 93108 zip code, and the sought-after Cold Springs School District, the inviting home at 746 Westmont Road also boasts four bedrooms that include an attached guest studio. This flexible floorplan indoors is complemented by a pool and cedar hot tub outside, along with fruit trees, a vegetable garden, and even a private gate to a creek and hiking trails. This peaceful retreat is offered by Sarita Vasquez at $2,895,000 and is also open today from 1-4 p.m. This home is also a brand new listing … so don’t delay!

Visit these or other open houses around town today: They’re all listed here .



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue — both front and back. Thank you for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!