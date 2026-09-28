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Pretty in Pink | Photo Credit: Alliance Sotheby’s

Here’s a pink stucco home in Knoxville, Tennessee that stands out in a crowd. Built in 1929, and still boasting original touches throughout, I’m told that this home went under contract after just one day on the market. If you’re drawn to historic structures – it’s listed on both the National Register and the Tennessee Register of Historic Places – go ahead and dive into the photos of this one. The hardware, the flooring, and built-ins, oh my! Listed at $400,000, this is a home with stories to tell.

Stalking Celery | Photo Credit: Sherwin-Willilams

In the design world, one of the reminders that autumn has arrived is the unveiling of the official colors of the upcoming year. For 2027, Sherwin-Williams has announced Celery (also known as SW 6421) as their pick. “Celery is a nice, soft green that sits between pastel and natural herb tones. This green has a softness to it, but it also has a yellow undertone that adds warmth,” says Ashley Banbury, color marketing manager at Sherwin-Williams. Of course they also give us a palette of complimentary shades including Artichoke, Cocoon, and Woven Wicker. Although their announcement may be a signal that winter is near, this particular Celery, we are told, will invoke “scenes of a sun-dappled glade in full spring,” which will be here again before we know it.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Admiring El Andaluz | Photo Credit: courtesy

I waxed poetic about this romantic El Andaluz listing when I visited in person earlier this month, and this week it’s gracing our real estate cover. You won’t be able to visit 531 Chapala Street #A on your own, because it sits behind a beautiful wrought iron gate that’s just one of the resplendent details of its Jeff Shelton design. But Jason Saltoun-Ebin is only a phone call away, and happy to share this extraordinary offering. Each tile and every fixture are intentional, and characteristic of Shelton’s signature Santa Barbara style. Listed at $3,300,000 in the heart of downtown.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Riviera Opportunity | Photo Credit: Blake Bronstad

Sitting pretty on the Riviera with views to die for and 1920’s character is this rare opportunity. 1828 Loma Street is three separate homes that form a sunny enclave listed at $1,995,000. As listing agent Tyler Mearce says, “This is not a polished, finished product. It’s an opportunity to create a truly unique Lower Riviera property that would be difficult to replicate today.” I’ll be there to visit during today’s open house from 1-3 PM.

There are hundreds of open houses happening around town today! Pick a few favorites and make an afternoon of it. Find them all here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

Hey friends!! It’s burrito week! Check out all the details here to find out which of your favorite restaurants are offering $9 burritos – and maybe discover a new fave or two. Perhaps a burrito break on the way to visit an open house? Or while you’re paging through the offerings in this week’s real estate section. Don’t delay! Burrito week runs through Wednesday, September 30th.

Thanks, as always, for reading—and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!