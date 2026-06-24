Soak up the warmth of the sun, views of the ocean, and good vibes this summer with free concerts every Thursday night in July with the annual “Concerts in the Park” series, returning for its 26th year.

These free concerts will take place at the Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park, and run from 6-7:30 p.m.

The concert series opens with local band The New Vibe, a funk band with a hip-hop twist. Describing themselves as “a psychedelic, new age, funk band,” they’ve performed at various events around the Santa Barbara area. The band features alternating performers from throughout the Central Coast, but they consistently operate as a seven-piece band. They are set to perform July 2.

Jason Libs and the Liberation will be on the docket for July 9, covering rock songs from the 1970s to modern rock. Frontman Libs often plays at The Red Piano, and has ties to the Nashville singer-songwriter scene.

Performing July 16 are The Mighty Cash Cats, who cover Johnny Cash and other classic country songs. Endorsed by the Cash family, they have performed across the country, covering all six decades of Cash’s music.

Ending the series is Spencer the Gardener, who has been described as an “eclectic mix of pop and surf rock.” Formed in 1989, frontman Spencer Barnitz was born and raised in Santa Barbara and has been entertaining the town for decades

The free concert series is hosted in partnership with the PARC Foundation. More information about Concerts in the Park can be found at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Concerts.