Late Turkey Goal Spoils U.S. Group D Finale, but Americans Advance as Group Winners

Inglewood, Calif. — The final kick of the match proved decisive as Turkey seized its moment and will now return home with the consolation prize of stunning the host nation in dramatic fashion.

Kaan Ayhan’s game-winning goal in the 98th minute shocked the capacity crowd at SoFi Stadium, sucking the air out of the majestic venue and handing the United States a 3-2 loss to close out group play.

“The goal was to finish first, and we are first,” said United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who spent much of his postgame remarks putting the loss into context.

Pochettino’s assessment was accurate, as the United States had already clinched the top spot in Group D following its victory over Australia, and its Round of 32 matchup with Bosnia and Herzegovina had already been set before kickoff.

With the match carrying no implications for the group standings, Pochettino made nine changes to the starting lineup from the team’s June 19 victory over Australia. The decision also came with several players entering the match on yellow cards. The nine lineup changes marked the most by the USMNT between two FIFA World Cup matches.

It appeared the conservative approach would pay off when Sebastian Berhalter’s corner kick found Auston Trusty at the back post. The defender settled the ball with a single touch before slotting it into a tiny opening just inside the near post with his left foot, giving the United States a 1-0 lead in the third minute.

The goal was the first of Trusty’s international career and the second-fastest goal in USMNT history.

However, the early momentum was short-lived as Turkey responded with the freedom and flair of a team that had nothing to lose, combined with the desperation of one returning home after an early World Cup elimination.

Real Madrid’s Arda Güler equalized in the 10th minute after receiving a pass from Barış Alper Yılmaz in the penalty area and finishing a right-footed shot beneath the outstretched arms of U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Flawless combination play between Orkun Kökçü and Eren Elmali resulted in Turkey’s second goal in the 31st minute. Elmali’s cross found Kökçü’s right foot just inside the six-yard box, giving Turkey a 2-1 lead.

Turkey carried that advantage into halftime despite the United States controlling much of the match statistically, including possession and shots. Good fortune and clinical finishing finally arrived for the soccer-crazed nation, which had been held scoreless in its first two World Cup matches despite generating 62 shots.

“I’m really happy for the Turkish people, for the president, and for the squad,” Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella said through a translator. “We can go back to Turkey with our chins up.”

The United States emerged from halftime with renewed energy despite making few tactical or lineup adjustments. The payoff came in the 49th minute when Berhalter fired a low, driven shot through a crowded 18-yard box and into the lower-left corner to level the match.

U.S. captain Christian Pulisic entered in the 58th minute to thunderous applause, easing concerns about his fitness. He was joined by second-half substitutes Alex Freeman, Alex Zendejas, and Sergiño Dest, helping ignite a sustained attacking push.

With the match tied 2-2, the United States controlled play for much of the second half, but the go-ahead goal never came. The Americans outshot Turkey 18-9 but were unable to capitalize before Ayhan’s stoppage-time winner.

Next, the United States will travel to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., for a single-elimination Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, July 1.