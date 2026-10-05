Arielle Curry, the principal of Washington Elementary School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, was placed on administrative leave last Monday for an undisclosed reason.

“Because this is a personnel matter, we are unable to share further details,” said district spokesperson Ed Zuchelli.

In the meantime, he said, Executive Director of Elementary Education Denise Alvarado will “oversee daily campus operations to ensure support for students and staff,” on top of her regular responsibilities.

Curry took on the role of principal at Washington in 2022, after previously serving as the principal of Santa Barbara Junior High.

The Independent received messages in support of Curry from members of Washington Elementary’s school community.

“There has been no shortage of discussion in the community about Principal Arielle Curry lately,” reads an anonymous community members’ letter, referring to speculation around why she was put on leave.

“Unfortunately, much of it has been fueled by rumor and assumption, and some of it has gone well beyond questions about a particular situation and become a judgment of her character,” it says.

The letter goes on to claim that “many” people in the Washington school community “think highly of her, support her, and want her back at Washington.”

The district has yet to provide an official reason for Curry’s suspension to the public.

For now, Curry will remain on leave for an undetermined amount of time. Zuchelli did not specify whether she is on paid leave.

Usually, after an administrator is placed on leave, the district conducts an investigation if there are allegations of misconduct, complaints from employees or parents, or other circumstances the district believes warrants review. There are several possible outcomes: the administrator returns to the school without disciplinary action; the administrator returns after receiving some form of reprimand or corrective action; the administrator is reassigned elsewhere in the district; or the district pursues formal disciplinary hearings to suspend or dismiss the administrator.