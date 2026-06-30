News
Public Safety

Goleta Man, 22, Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101

Motorcyclist Pronounced Dead at Scene Following a Multi-Vehicle Collision Monday

By
Tue Jun 30, 2026 | 4:28pm
Add independent.com on Google Add the SB Independent as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.
Northbound traffic on Highway 101 through Goleta was down to one lane on Monday evening following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle, Tesla, and one other vehicle. | Credit: CHP

Dylan Monson, 22, of Isla Vista died Monday after being ejected from his motorcycle in a mutli-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101.

Monson had been lane splitting and traveling at high speed when a crash between his 2015 BMW motorcycle, a Tesla, and one other vehicle occurred just south of Glen Annie Road, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). The motorcycle collided with a guard rail on the right-hand shoulder, and the motorcyclist was launched from his bike.

CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire, the Sheriff’s Office, and American Medical Response (AMR) responded to the scene of a crash at about 4:15 p.m. AMR responders pronounced Monson dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. 

Northbound traffic was down to one lane on Monday evening, and all lanes have been reopened as of Tuesday.

The incident is currently under investigation, and it is not known if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

Wed Jul 01, 2026 | 03:55am
https://www.independent.com/2026/06/30/goleta-man-22-killed-in-motorcycle-crash-on-highway-101/

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.