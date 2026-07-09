Photo Unfinish

Photography, in the traditional sense, takes a holiday at the Architectural Foundation Gallery this summer. Jacqueline Woods has pushed the medium to divergent and conceptual places through her crafty use of archival and often random “found” photographs, negative imagery, treated or tattered paper, and other means of alteration and rerouted meanings.
Woods’s show goes by the intriguing title How Forever Works, which poetically touches on the elements of borrowed nostalgia, memory channeling, and ancestral emotionality implied in these photos once invested with personal resonance. Although she has also worked with traditional photography, Woods’s fascination with this body of work has taken her to national and international exhibition contexts, including the AIPAD Photography Fair in Manhattan and as a contributing artist to the Wright State University (Dayton, Ohio) show ReWritten: Photographers Reshaping the Narrative.
Narratives, or teasing scents thereof, ripple throughout the Architectural Foundation space, but always with a cryptic sense of mystery and unfinished business.
There is nary a “straight” shot in the space, unless we count the pointedly deconstructed — and, by the way, decapitated — portraits of “The Weight of Legacy” and “Traditional Hierarchy.” Here, patriarchy gets some comeuppance in the form of men in business dress, symbols of societal empowerment, with heads and faces crudely torn off the aged prints.
Bodies appear in varying states of abstraction or flotation, both tactics that strip away the feeling of grounding in conventional figure or portrait photography. Faceless and featureless women from bygone eras appear in silhouette — in “Standing Woman (Silhouette No. 1)” — and in a doppelgänger-like positive/negative face-off in “Profile of a Standing Woman.” It’s as if the two halves of the image present polar opposites of the subject’s identity.
Swimming femme fatales are sent adrift in some dark enigmatic space in “The View from Here” and in a photo collage aptly titled “Between This World and the Next.” Meanwhile, “State of Mind” finds a woman diver in mid-body arc, amid a murky visual domain that resembles the tube of an ocean wave.
It could be said that Woods’s art in this show explores dualities in different ways. In “Primordial Man,” four slightly shifted variations on the image of a man in ultra-soft focus — his materiality rendered as a fleeting impression — evoke invented archeological imagery.
History herself is as murky as the available light in “Exquisite Allegory” — squinting is recommended for beholders in the gallery. A faint impression of pyramids is detectable on ultra-close scrutiny, buried in a dark void: such is the nature of visions of deep antiquity.
Speaking of suggested narratives, one corner of the exhibition is devoted to Woods’s series “Untold Stories,” shown at the Duncan Miller Gallery in Los Angeles. In these pieces, the artist fastidiously rolls up fragments of “found” prints and gathers them into groupings, and every grouping tells a story (doesn’t it?). “Bets Are Off” banks on a casino reference, consisting mostly of numbers and a dandy betting man with a neat tie and gambler’s grin. “It’s Complicated” returns to Woods’s theme of courting between zones and identity ambiguity: two women appear here, but one’s face is viewed through a cut-out window of another print, evoking secret lives and motives.
In all, Woods draws us into her expressive netherworld with How Forever Works, performing innovative operations on “found” photos, which have been gently abused and artfully repurposed. Essentially, through her efforts and creative rethinking, cast-off imagery has found new meaning, worthy of an art-worldly embrace.
For more information, see afsb.org
Premier Events
Fri, Jul 10
12:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The A250! American Revolution Experience Exhibit
Thu, Jul 16
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Sun, Jul 19
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Fri, Jul 10
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Asian American Film Series (Opening Night)
Fri, Jul 10
8:30 PM
Santa Barbara
A&L “Misfits & Mixtapes: “Pretty in Pink”
Sat, Jul 11
10:00 AM
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Arts & Crafts Faire
Sat, Jul 11
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Trans Fund Drag Benefit Brunch
Sat, Jul 11
4:00 PM
Los Olivos
Third Window Ten – Summer Beers & BBQ
Sat, Jul 11
6:00 PM
Santa Ynez
The 2026 Sundance Institute Indigenous Film Tour
Sat, Jul 11
7:00 PM
Carpinteria
3rd Annual Hanne Pedersen One-Act Festival
Sat, Jul 11
8:30 PM
Santa Barbara
No Simple Highway’s 12th Anniversary
Sun, Jul 12
10:00 AM
Goleta
Twin Picnic – A Picnic for the Twin Community
Fri, Jul 10 12:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The A250! American Revolution Experience Exhibit
Thu, Jul 16 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Sun, Jul 19 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Fri, Jul 10 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Asian American Film Series (Opening Night)
Fri, Jul 10 8:30 PM
Santa Barbara
A&L “Misfits & Mixtapes: “Pretty in Pink”
Sat, Jul 11 10:00 AM
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Arts & Crafts Faire
Sat, Jul 11 12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Trans Fund Drag Benefit Brunch
Sat, Jul 11 4:00 PM
Los Olivos
Third Window Ten – Summer Beers & BBQ
Sat, Jul 11 6:00 PM
Santa Ynez
The 2026 Sundance Institute Indigenous Film Tour
Sat, Jul 11 7:00 PM
Carpinteria
3rd Annual Hanne Pedersen One-Act Festival
Sat, Jul 11 8:30 PM
Santa Barbara
No Simple Highway’s 12th Anniversary
Sun, Jul 12 10:00 AM
Goleta
You must be logged in to post a comment.