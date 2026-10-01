Dangerously hot weather is due across south and central California starting Friday, October 2, currently forecast all the way to next Thursday, October 8, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Santa Barbara County Public Health sent a health alert due to the extreme heat warning issued by the NWS for the duration, with temps up to 103°F on October 3 and 4 in inland areas like the Cuyama Valley. Little relief comes at night, as temps in the low 70s or high 60s are forecast in many areas.

A high-pressure system to the east will be blocking Santa Barbara’s usual cool ocean breezes and begin forcing hotter winds from the north and east all the way to the beaches. While Saturday is forecast to be the “peak” heat, the meteorologists say decreases in the hot weather are not expected. Inland highs will get into the 90s and lower 100s, and possibly increasing later next week.

Air conditioners are not as prevalent in coastal areas as they are in buildings in the interior. For that reason, the old, the young, and people with pets should be aware of heat effects — such as exhaustion, nausea, or a lack of sweat — and that staying hydrated with water and remaining in cool, shady areas could be necessary.

These apply especially to people who must work outdoors, such as construction, agricultural, landscaping, and other workers, according to the California Public Health Department. Radiant surfaces like black asphalt, metal roofs, and concrete, as well as heat from machines like generators, can make the day even hotter. Cool-down rest periods are advised, as are providing shady areas that block sunlight and cool drinking water throughout the day.