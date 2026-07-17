Goldenvoice, the team behind Coachella Music Festival and the promoter for the Santa Barbara Bowl, is introducing a new 2-day festival on Santa Monica Beach on September 27-28. The inaugural lineup will feature headliners The Killers and Olivia Dean, alongside Jack White, Khruangbin, Sublime, Durand Jones and the Indications, Alvvays, SG Lewis, 54 Ultra, Hiatus Kaiyote, BLOND:ISH, Poolside, Hot Chip DJs, and more. Music genres such as rock, soul, indie, house, and beyond will be featured across two stages for an all-ages, day-into-night experience right on the sand.

Produced by Goldenvoice and supported by the City of Santa Monica, the festival draws inspiration from the city’s remarkable music legacy. The name of the festival stems from Ocean Way, the Santa Monica street where Allen Sides founded what would become the legendary Ocean Way Recording studio. Goldenvoice, whose early reputation was built on producing landmark shows at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, blocks from the festival site, is an Ocean Way homecoming as much as a debut. Ocean Way Festival sets its sights on being a celebration of music, California culture, food, wellness, design, and community.

Ocean Way 2026 Lineup | Credit: Goldenvoice

Posters of historic bands that Goldenvoice once brought to the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium | Credit: Goldenvoice

Posters of historic bands that Goldenvoice once brought to the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium | Credit: Goldenvoice

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. PT at oceanwayfestival.com, with a Santa Monica residents’ presale beginning on Wednesday, July 22, at 11 a.m. PT.

Tickets are available as single-day (Saturday or Sunday) or two-day passes:

2-Day GA | Starting at $399 : Access to all GA areas, both stages, shaded/seating areas, and food and beverage vendors throughout the festival grounds.

: Access to all GA areas, both stages, shaded/seating areas, and food and beverage vendors throughout the festival grounds. 2-Day Premium Pit | Starting at $749: All GA access plus entry to the Premium Pit at the main stage, featuring a dedicated bar, flushable restrooms and access to an elevated viewing deck.

Payment plan options are available. Official hotel packages bundling festival tickets with local lodging and transportation are also available. Full ticket details and pricing at oceanwayfestival.com.