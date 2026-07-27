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Is it just me, or does a cancelled meeting sometimes feel like a mini-vacation? When my standing 10 a.m. Friday meeting was called off, I immediately switched into open-house mode and pointed my car toward Hope Ranch. Cruising through the gates of this storied enclave on a sunny morning, it didn’t take long for work to feel very far away.

Then I pulled up to 4451 Via Alegre — the home gracing our real estate cover this week — and any lingering thoughts of my to-do list disappeared.

The front entrance looks like the opening scene of a classic Hollywood movie, and the charm only builds from there. The main residence spans more than 7,000 square feet, with storybook-perfect bedrooms upstairs, grand living and dining rooms downstairs, and a private primary suite filled with thoughtful details — from the cozy corner fireplace to the clawfoot soaking tub.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

And the grounds? Pure vacation mode. A pool, spa, pool house, full outdoor kitchen, bocce court, private gym … I didn’t even venture all the way to the orchard and horse corral. I was afraid I might never leave.

This is classic Hope Ranch magic at its finest: elegant without feeling stuffy, luxurious yet completely livable. Offered by Daniel and Amanda Girdler at $14,995,000, it’s the kind of home that lingers in your imagination long after you’ve driven away.

I made it back home eventually, but I was still carrying those dreamy Hope Ranch vibes with me. Mini-vacation: accomplished.

Credit: The Spa Butler



If you’re looking for a different kind of vacation, consider one of luxury real estate’s newest indulgences : a snow room. Heat waves have apparently inspired homeowners to think beyond pools and spas, with wellness features that let homes shift from warm to cool at the touch of a button. Snow rooms — ice-filled retreats that sometimes even feature softly falling snow — promise all the benefits of cryotherapy wrapped in a luxurious winter escape.

Around here, I’ll happily yearn for June gloom and let the ocean breeze keep me cool.

Credit: Courtesy



Speaking of cool, who remembers J.K.Frimples? On the 1700 block of State Street, Frimples was a 1970’s-’80s eatery remembered as fondly for the huge tree growing in its center as for its late-night grub. Well this week, Zillow Gone Wild serves up a house for sale in Oak Grove, Missouri with five bedrooms, nine baths, and a huge tree growing up through the main living area. I’ve perused all 84 photos, and I’m still not sure exactly what’s going on with this house. There’s also a barn that’s been converted into a guest house, and other quirky touches. This place takes “tree house” to a whole new level!



THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:



We’ve rounded up open houses all over town today: They’re all listed here.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s this week’s issue — the front cover showcases 100-year old volleyball champion Henry Mealy as the face of our Active Aging section. There are tons of resources for seniors, plus even more in our real estate section in the back. Thank you for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday!