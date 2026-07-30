Santa Barbara City College Temporarily Shuts Down Raíces Program

Santa Barbara City College announced on Monday that the Raíces program will be temporarily shut down as faculty work to navigate the loss of federal funding for Hispanic-Serving Institutions across the country.

Developed through a federal Hispanic-Serving Institution grant awarded in 2021, the program is centered on celebrating Hispanic culture and community by providing students with focused courses, bilingual services, peer advocates, leadership opportunities, study spaces, and academic support. However, students do not need to identify as Latino to participate. The only requirement is to be fully engaged and connect with a Raíces advisor.

The grant that funded the program was discontinued last year, along with $350 million in other federal grants that supported minority-serving programs. Staff and administration have been working closely to navigate this change, but as Raíces staff have since accepted positions at other institutions of higher education, plans have changed.

“Since [the announcement], all permanent staff have left,” said Jordan Killebrew, executive director of public affairs and communications. “Due to that, we don’t have anyone to keep the program and facilities open.”

By the end of July, longtime Raíces staff members Melissa Menendez, Sergio Lagunas and Nathalie Quintero will have transitioned out of SBCC.

However, Vice President of Student Affairs Paloma Arnold said funding for Raíces had already been secured for the 2026-27 school year but temporary closure is still necessary due to the unexpected staff departures.

The biggest question now is: What happens to the students?

“We have already communicated with all Raíces students to ensure they receive dedicated support through other SBCC programs during this transition period,” Arnold said. “Over the next few weeks, we will also proactively reach out to impacted students individually.”

During this time, college staff are working to develop a plan to have the program operating again by the beginning of the school year. The closure is simply an unfortunate transition period, and students will continue to receive support services, Killebrew said.

“We are actively evaluating several options that consider space needs, staffing requirements and long-term sustainability,” Arnold said. “Our goal is to ensure that Raíces can continue to serve students in a sustainable and meaningful way.”