Just before noon on Tuesday, a Tesla crashed into five cars parked in the Sutter Health north entrance lot on Pesetas Lane. Only the Tesla was occupied, by the driver and a passenger; the parked cars were unoccupied. A witness stated the Tesla had gone airborne after hitting a curb in the parking lot at a high rate of speed, crashing into the other cars.

Nurses from the nearby medical offices surrounded the scene, and Santa Barbara Police officers and firefighters arrived just after the accident. The driver, who appeared to be an older man, was removed from the car and sat in a wheelchair, apparently too dazed to answer questions from people on the scene at first. The passenger, who appeared to be an older woman, remained in the vehicle, conscious but similarly unresponsive to questions.

The passenger was assisted from the car by the first responders and taken to the hospital by ambulance. The driver remained on scene to speak to the police and firefighters about the incident.

Around the crash site, gasoline leaked from cars, and tires and parts of the vehicles were scattered. No skid marks were visible or anything to show the Tesla’s line of travel.

Nurses and bystanders remarked how relieved they were that nobody was seriously injured. One nurse pointed to a large tree the car had missed by just a few feet, explaining how serious the injuries could have been. An officer on the scene thought the accident was one of the worst he had seen involving parked cars and appeared surprised by the intensity of the accident.

At least three of the cars involved, including the Tesla, were badly damaged and towed around an hour and a half after the crash.

In a phone call to police headquarters, the watch commander said investigators were still working the scene, and that injuries and any charges were not yet known.