When one thinks of the bed-and-breakfast, they may conjure images of a tchotchke-chocked home with too many cats and dusty floral bedspreads.

It was those stereotypes — and a desire to rewrite them — that drew childhood friends Lucas Martinez and Jason Bertoli, co-founders of Hearth Hospitality, into the business together.

“We had this idea that we could operate an old bed-and-breakfast in a more modern way,” Martinez said, “and make it appeal to younger people of our generation.”

Like many entrepreneurial ventures, theirs was born from the desire for a fresh start.

In 2017, Martinez and Bertoli were working in corporate marketing for a major shoe company. They enjoyed the work but found themselves stuck in the monotony of corporate life and, as Martinez put it, feeling “disconnected.”

So, they took a leap. They left their corporate gigs and launched a home-flipping and staging business. While Martinez and Bertoli focused on operations, Martinez’s wife, Katie Labourdette-Martinez, and his sister, Olivia Wahler, led the design work through an interior design studio they had founded.

From right to left: Olivia Wahler, Lucas Martinez, Katie Labourdette-Martinez, Jason Bertoli, and Chef Julian Martinez | Photo: Zach & Dune

Though they enjoyed the work, they wanted to create something they could continue shaping long after the renovation was complete. “After we sold the properties, we just never saw them again,” Martinez said.

The Lotus Suite at The Craft House Inn | Photo: Public 311

When COVID hit, the group turned its attention to hospitality. They were especially drawn to the bed-and-breakfast sector, which Lucas said was “just dying a slow death.”

In 2021, a century-old building on Bath Street caught their eye. Operating as an inn since the 1980s under previous names, including the Glenborough Inn and White Jasmine Inn, it became The Craft House Inn, the first property in what would grow into Hearth Hospitality’s expanding portfolio.

And that’s where I checked into the Lotus Suite, complete with a full kitchen, bathroom, king-sized bed, and separate living area. There were no cats or dusty bedspreads in sight. Instead, I found a bottle of red wine and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Gifts like these are a regular part of the Craft House experience. The team sets aside a dedicated budget for guest amenities, usually overseen by manager Humberto Alvarez, who, as he walked me to my room, told me he is always looking for ways to make every guest’s stay feel personal.

“I mean, that’s the kind of stuff that we want our team to be doing,” Martinez said. “It’s the kind of thing that we know only an operation like ours can do.”

The Lotus Suite at The Craft House Inn | Photo: Public 311

The Butterfly Room at The Craft House Inn | Photo: Public 311



Craft House Inn offers four additional guest rooms, each named after a piece of Santa Barbara: the Granada Room, the Harbor Room, the Rose Room, and the Butterfly Room. Each has its own en suite bathroom with marble countertops and finishes that feel both modern and timeless.

Step into the main lobby, and the character and charm of the Craftsman-style home leave you wondering why we ever stopped building like this. Dark wood paneling and ethereal wallpaper are paired with sophisticated yet cozy furnishings and artwork, striking a balance between historic character and modern comfort.

Soon after witnessing the success of Craft House, the team expanded its roster by acquiring the eight-room De La Vina Inn, where they did light renovations. They also brought Martinez’s brother, Chef Julian Martinez, and Chef de Cuisine Preston Knox’s restaurant, Barbareño, under the Hearth umbrella. Then, in December, Chef Martinez and Jesse Gaddy expanded the group’s culinary footprint again by opening the Michelin-recognized Bistro Amasa inside the historic Upham Hotel.

Chef Julian Martinez of Bistro Amasa | Photo: Erin Feinblatt



Around the same time, the iconic Simpson House Inn caught the group’s attention. Originally built in 1874 by Julia and Robert Simpson, the property started life as a private residence before becoming a bed-and-breakfast in 1984. It quickly grew into one of Santa Barbara’s most beloved inns. The Hearth Hospitality team knew they could update its rooms while preserving the charm that makes the place so special.

Like those at Craft House, Labourdette-Martinez and Wahler designed each room individually. One features salmon-colored walls accented with delicate vine-patterned wallpaper, while another embraces a moodier aesthetic with landscape-inspired wall coverings and a dark brown velvet bed.

The team also made sure to preserve a long-standing tradition of Simpson House: Relaunching on August 26, Afternoon Tea ($75 per person) will feature a menu created by Chef Martinez.

The family prides itself on handling every aspect of the operation in-house. Their Michelin-recognized culinary program is integrated across businesses, preparing homemade breakfasts at all three properties while also catering weddings, corporate events, and other gatherings.

Simpson House | Credit: Alex Noble

A renovated room at Simpson House Inn | Photo: Alex Noble

A renovated room at Simpson House Inn | Photo: Alex Noble

“For us, it’s not about design — you can’t be successful with just having one element,” said Bertoli. “You have to have a full experience that is fully immersive. It includes design, it includes hospitality, it includes service, it includes how you make people feel.”

After my stay at Craft House, I headed to Simpson House for breakfast. As I enjoyed fresh-baked pastries and fluffy French toast, I realized just how completely my idea of the bed-and-breakfast had changed. It struck me that the appeal lies in its familiarity: the experience of being away from home while also feeling as though you never left.

Room rates at De La Vina Inn, depending on the season and the day of the week, start around $250 per night. At Craft House Inn, the starting rate is approximately $350, and at Simpson House, it’s $475.

Visit hearthhospitalitygroup.com.