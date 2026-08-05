Hello, fellow bookworms!

With the arrival of August, we’re entering into the dog days of summer. I hope everyone is spending it at the beach, at the pool, or in your own backyard — with a book in hand, of course!

This week, Christina McDermott brings us a few reads about the sport of swimming. I hope it encourages you to spend some time in the water — there’s really no better way to cool off during a hot summer day.

Be safe, and happy reading!

—Tessa, allbooked@independent.com

On hot August days, evening swims take on a particular kind of pleasure. In pools, yellow late day sun filters below the surface and catches the edges of the bubbles that journey up around me as I submerge. On Santa Barbara’s coast, the ocean has tipped from chilly to refreshing. It washes the sweat and dust of the day from my skin as I wade into waves.

For me, reading about swimming — from its history to its health benefits — feels especially appropriate this time of year. Whether you’re looking to dip your toes in the shallow end of a community pool or compete in one of Santa Barbara’s open water swim races, I recommend these two titles.



“This book is an investigation of what seduces us to water, despite its dangers, and why we come back to it again and again,” writes Bonnie Tsui in her 2020 book, Why We Swim. In the following pages, Tsui, a lifelong swimmer and journalist, takes us readers around the world, from a pool cut into Siberian ice to one in a U.S. compound in Iraq. Tsui’s prose, lyrical and personal, brings us into the lives of swimmers and water-experts of all types.

There’s Guðlaugur Friðþórsson, for example, who, at 22 years old, swam six hours to shore one March day after the trawler he worked on flipped over into the frigid water off the coast of Iceland. Or there’s Midori Ishibiki, a master of samurai swimming, who, as Tsui describes, can move through water, barely creating a ripple.

Tsui’s prose is punctuated by scientific anecdotes, historical information that puts swimming (and pools) in context, and philosophy. Her tone, ever lyrical, makes it easy to fall in love with the little things about swimming, from the way your body cools after leaving cold water to how it feels to float.



Have you ever wondered about swimming’s popularity in ancient Rome? What about how the four modern strokes were invented? Means’s 2020 book has your answers. Means, another lifelong swimmer and journalist, tracks swimming over the past 10,000 years. The work overlaps with Tsui’s book, but like walking the same beach on different days, Splash! is a different experience.

Splash! pulls us down the river of time, focusing largely on the history of swimming.

From learning Greek naval clashes to reading about the feats of Gertrude Ederle, the first person to swim the English Channel using a crawl stroke, each time I put down this book, I’d learned something new, some way that swimming has enmeshed itself into the fabric of human society. Means also dedicates time to talking about how sexism and racism has impacted who, historically and today, has access to swimming water. Splash! is, all and all, the kind of read you want to tell someone about over a long coffee date, or maybe, during a Saturday at the beach.

Happy reading! And remember to never swim alone.

—Christina McDermott

FROM OUR PAGES



We’ve had some great author visits and interviews recently, so don’t miss out. Here is some of our book-related coverage from the last two weeks! Read all this and more at Independent.com .

“Carpinteria Writers’ Group Encourages Holocaust Survivor Michael Fryd to Share His Story Through Writing” by Ella Bailey

UPCOMING BOOK EVENTS



Below, you will find a few bookish events coming up in Santa Barbara. If you are hosting a bookish event in Santa Barbara, be sure to submit the event to our online events calendar .

S.B. Library Fiction Book Club

Tuesday, August 4, 5:30 p.m. | S.B. Central Library

S.B. Library Social Justice Book Club

Wednesday, August 5, 5:30 p.m. | S.B. Central Library

Godmothers Gather: Jenny Walton, Jenny Sais Quoi

Wednesday, August 5, 6 p.m. | Godmothers

S.B. Eastside Library Bilingual Songs & Stories for Kids

Thursday, August 6, 11 a.m. | Eastside Library

Between the Lines: Adult Literacy Book Club

Friday, August 7, noon | S.B. Central Library

Storytime at the Sea Center

Saturday, August 8, 10:30 a.m. | S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center

SBMM Book Club

Thursday, August 9, 10 a.m. | S.B. Maritime Museum

Godmothers Gather: Heidi Rose Robbins & Jennifer Freed, Ask Me

Sunday, August 9, 6 p.m. | Godmothers

Godmothers Grow: The Elsewhere Book Club: Jacqueline Harpman, We Were Forbidden

Tuesday, August 11, 5:30 p.m. | Godmothers

S.B. Library Comic Chaos Club

Wednesday, August 12, 4 p.m. | S.B. Central Library

Book Talk and Signing: Jann Winford, Dating Under the Influence of Estrogen

Wednesday, August 12, 6 p.m. | Chaucer’s Books

S.B. Eastside Library Bilingual Songs & Stories for Kids

Thursday, August 13, 11 a.m. | Eastside Library

S.B. Library Book Talk & Art Show: We Are Resilient

Thursday, August 13, 5:30 p.m. | S.B. Central Library

Storytime at the Sea Center

Saturday, August 15, 10:30 a.m. | S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center

Godmothers Storytime: Little G’s: Michael Bagdasarian & Adalberto Angulo, Sammy the Scaredy Cat and Milo the Miniature Horse

Saturday, August 15, 11 a.m. | Godmothers

Goleta Community Center Horror Book Club: Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson, You Feel It Just Below the Ribs

Saturday, August 15, 1 p.m. | Goleta Community Center

Storytime at the Sea Center

Sunday, August 16, 10:30 a.m. | S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center

Goleta Valley Library Poetry Club

Sunday, August 16, 2 p.m. | Goleta Community Center



S.B. SPOTLIGHT



We at the Independent get many books sent to us by area authors, sometimes too many! It’s practically impossible for us to read and review them all, but just because we are busy bees does not mean that they aren’t worth the attention. In an attempt to not completely drop the ball, we have compiled a list of books here that are either written by a Santa Barbara author, feature someone in our community, or have another tie to Santa Barbara. I urge you to look through this list. Perhaps you will find your new favorite read!

The following are the most recent titles that have been sent to us.

The Killing of Chuy Muro by Lance Mason

Yogi’s Story: The Meaning of Lives by Van Fleisher

Owl by Myself by Pete Oswald

If you are a local author and would like us to feature your book in this section, please email allbooked@independent.com with the subject line “S.B. Spotlight.”

Book Reviews Courtesy of CALIFORNIA REVIEW OF BOOKS*



Thanks to the generous contributions of David Starkey, Brian Tanguay and their team of reviewers at California Review of Books, we are able to provide a steady stream of book reviews via our content partnership. Recent reviews at Independent.com include:

Go-Between Girl: My Indentured Roots As Reclaimed Present by Andrea Gunraj; review by Brian Tanguay

Python’s Kiss: Stories by Louise Erdrich; review by David Starkey