Nothing makes flamenco dancing more entertaining than a nice buzz. At Fiesta, it was finally, officially, indubitably, and emphatically Modelo time for the first time since the party’s Mercado moved downtown.

The beer garden’s debut marks a milestone for Old Spanish Days Fiesta, said the organization’s impresario David Bolton.

“While Mercado del Norte at McKenzie Park featured a beer garden for many years, Mercado de la Guerra has never before offered one in the heart of Santa Barbara’s downtown Fiesta celebration,” he explained.

Modelo-themed umbrellas, banners, and buckets of brew filled the fenced-off space next to the main stage in De La Guerra Plaza. As Flamenco guitarists, dancers young and old, and mariachi bands brought life and sound to the stage, beer-enjoyers brought their preferred variety to their lips.

The process was simple: show your ID, slap on a wristband, and grab a beer, priced from $8 for a 12-oz can to $30 for a bucket of five. Fresh-cut limes were available by request.

Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

At long last, it was officially Modelo time at Mercado de la Guerra. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Fiesta-goers kick back with a cold one at the new Mercado de la Guerra Beer Garden. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Modelo umbrellas and buckets of brew marked the inaugural Mercado de la Guerra Beer Garden. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Fiesta-goers raise a toast at the inaugural Mercado de la Guerra Beer Garden in De La Guerra Plaza. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The fresh-faced, friendly beer-tenders fit right into the Mercado, surrounded by “world famous” taquitos and guacamole, tamales, tacos, and quesadillas. Also conveniently next door was the medical services tent, just in case.

Although cervezas have been an integral part of Fiesta since the beginning, attendees reportedly missed having a sanctioned place to imbibe among all the festivities.

“Over the years, we heard from many attendees who hoped to see a beer garden in this historic setting, creating another gathering place where the community could enjoy Fiesta’s music, entertainment, and festive atmosphere,” Bolton said.

He said the “exciting addition” became a reality through a “collaborative effort,” including the partnership of Old Spanish Days, the City of Santa Barbara, their presenting sponsor Modelo, and longtime partners at Pacific Beverage.

“Special thanks go to the Mercado committee and to our Second Vice President, Casie Kilgore, whose months of planning and coordination helped make this inaugural beer garden a success,” Bolton continued. “Old Spanish Days looks forward to building on that success and making the Mercado de la Guerra Beer Garden a popular tradition for years to come.”