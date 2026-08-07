In revealing to friends and acquaintances that this year was my first time attending DIGS (Celebración de los Dignatarios) — fittingly dubbed Fiesta’s “wildest party” — I was met with the same knowing refrain: some combination of “Just wait” and “You’re in for a treat.”

Victor Bryant and Brandi Rivera at the annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual fundraiser, which began in 1995 and is hosted by the Santa Barbara Zoo and Old Spanish Days, featured more than 60 food and beverage vendors from across Santa Barbara County. This year, the zoo welcomed more than 1,600 guests, according to Andrea Gruber, the zoo’s public relations and content development manager.

“The Santa Barbara Zoo is proud to be part of Old Spanish Days Fiesta and honored to help celebrate the rich history, culture, and traditions of the region we call home,” said Gruber.

After checking in and getting my wristband, my group and I made the uphill trek to the main event. It was only 5:30 p.m. — everything shut down at 10 — the sun was still high in the sky, and the dance floor sat empty. Everything felt calm, almost deceptively so.

I kicked off the evening with a margarita from Events by Rincon, which was handing them out near the entrance. Realizing I hadn’t eaten since lunch, I headed to Rare Society for a smoked Portuguese linguica sausage. Having been warned by several friends that the food lines fill up fast, I made a beeline for Los Agaves, where I happily downed a cup of shrimp ceviche. Brophy Bros. was also serving ceviche and oyster shooters.

It was time for another drink. I stopped by The Brander Vineyard for a glass of light, refreshing sauvignon blanc. On the red wine front, I also sampled a delectable Grenache from Kaena Wine Company.

Perhaps the most memorable bite of the night came from Maiz Picante Taqueria, which featured a make-your-own taco station. I loaded my al pastor taco with avocado salsa, cilantro, and onions. A few bites later, it was gone.

Richelle Boyd, Maya Johnson, and friends at the annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The annual DIGS! Fiesta party at the Santa Barbara Zoo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

I was excited to see Ca’Dario serving bites of its sage ravioli, which is my go-to order. The fried sage leaves on top strike the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

I was also delighted to watch this year’s Spirit of Fiesta, 19-year-old Jenna Ramirez, perform before a sea of people in a beautiful white lace dress.

By the time the sun slipped below the horizon, the dance floor was packed, with everyone moving to tunes spun by DJ Zeke and accompanied by drummer Craig Tacher. Watching the crowd, stumbling into each other with margaritas in hand, I began to understand why the walkway to the lion exhibit had been blocked off.