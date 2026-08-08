Horses from Across the Tri-Counties Fill Cabrillo Boulevard in Fiesta Historical Parade

Horses from across the tri-county area paraded down Cabrillo Boulevard for thousands of spectators Friday afternoon in the annual El Desfile Histórico, also known as the Fiesta Historical Parade.
One of the first groups in the march was the De La Guerra wedding procession, featuring Caitlin Kieswetter and Alexis Dakin as bride and groom De La Guerra, riding double on Jake the warmblood. Dakin and Kieswetter are married in real life, and have been playing bride and groom in the parade for the past nine years. “I keep saying we’re gonna age out, but we keep coming back,” said Kieswetter.
Kieswetter’s polyester wedding dress has been modified so that she can easily swing her leg over Jake’s back, and the veil she wears takes about 15 hair pins and a helper to put on. The original De La Guerra wedding dress is on display in the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, “and it’s beautiful,” she said
The De La Guerra bridesmaids, including first time Fiesta parade participant Quindalyn Dawson, were riding Rocky Mountain Horses provided and trained by Mindy Smith of Arroyo Grande. Rocky Mountain Horses are an American breed that originated in 1800s Kentucky and are known for their kind and calm demeanor as well as their dark coats and cream colored manes.
Ahead of two carriages carrying members of the Ranchero Pobres, an offshoot of Santa Ynez Valley riding group Rancheros Vistadores, was member and Jedlika’s proprietor Josiah Jenkins riding his horse Cuatro. Jenkins was leading his late father’s horse Homer – who was featured on the 2013 Fiesta poster — with an empty saddle and backwards boots in remembrance of Si Jenkins who died at the age of 92 in March.
Si Jenkins was a prominent feature of Fiesta’s past, particularly in the Fiesta Stock Horse Show, competing in and helping run them starting in the 1940s. His horse Homer was wearing a silver headstall that Si had won in the 50s at the Fiesta rodeo. Si went on to become the owner of Jedlicka’s Saddlery in the 70s, become a founding member of the Santa Barbara County Quarter Horse Association, and be heavily involved in the Santa Barbara County Riding Club.
Four Camarillo White Horses made an appearance again this year with Jessica Freese on Angel, Casey Malone on Patriot, Gracie Garcia on Princesa, and Melissa Seal on Brillante.
These flashy horses have a specific gene that makes their skin pink and their hair brilliant white, and they are among only around 20 living individuals of the breed. Their lineage can be traced back to a single white stallion named Sultan, purchased in 1921 by Adolfo Camarillo — a Mexican land-grant owner who went on to found the City of Camarillo with his brother Juan.
Adolfo Camarillo was one of the original members of Rancheros Visitadores. He was invited to ride his signature breed of horses in the Fiesta Parade, where they have consistently made an appearance on Santa Barbara streets during fiesta.
“They are living histories, and they’re great ambassadors for the tri-counties,” said Harold Parker, who runs the Camarillo White Horse Association, which was founded in the 90s to preserve the breed. Adolfo Camarillo was Parker’s great-grandfather, so these horses have a special place in his heart. As Parker gets older, he said, “I would really like to find an organization that would be able to carry on the breeding program.”
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