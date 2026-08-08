Horses from Across the Tri-Counties Fill Cabrillo Boulevard in Fiesta Historical Parade

Horses from across the tri-county area paraded down Cabrillo Boulevard for thousands of spectators Friday afternoon in the annual El Desfile Histórico, also known as the Fiesta Historical Parade.

One of the first groups in the march was the De La Guerra wedding procession, featuring Caitlin Kieswetter and Alexis Dakin as bride and groom De La Guerra, riding double on Jake the warmblood. Dakin and Kieswetter are married in real life, and have been playing bride and groom in the parade for the past nine years. “I keep saying we’re gonna age out, but we keep coming back,” said Kieswetter.

De La Guerra bride and groom Alexis Dakin and Caitlin Kieswetter. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Kieswetter’s polyester wedding dress has been modified so that she can easily swing her leg over Jake’s back, and the veil she wears takes about 15 hair pins and a helper to put on. The original De La Guerra wedding dress is on display in the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, “and it’s beautiful,” she said

The De La Guerra bridesmaids, including first time Fiesta parade participant Quindalyn Dawson, were riding Rocky Mountain Horses provided and trained by Mindy Smith of Arroyo Grande. Rocky Mountain Horses are an American breed that originated in 1800s Kentucky and are known for their kind and calm demeanor as well as their dark coats and cream colored manes.

Ahead of two carriages carrying members of the Ranchero Pobres, an offshoot of Santa Ynez Valley riding group Rancheros Vistadores, was member and Jedlika’s proprietor Josiah Jenkins riding his horse Cuatro. Jenkins was leading his late father’s horse Homer – who was featured on the 2013 Fiesta poster — with an empty saddle and backwards boots in remembrance of Si Jenkins who died at the age of 92 in March.

Si Jenkins was a prominent feature of Fiesta’s past, particularly in the Fiesta Stock Horse Show, competing in and helping run them starting in the 1940s. His horse Homer was wearing a silver headstall that Si had won in the 50s at the Fiesta rodeo. Si went on to become the owner of Jedlicka’s Saddlery in the 70s, become a founding member of the Santa Barbara County Quarter Horse Association, and be heavily involved in the Santa Barbara County Riding Club.

Spectators at the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade.| Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center float in the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Sioux Munyun driving clydesdale Paul. Munyun hasn’t driven a carriage in the parade for ten years, but previously had been a regular in the parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Police Chief Kelly Gordon. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Santa Barbara Fire Department in the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Spectators at the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Spectators at the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

The Santa Barbara Zoo had its first float ever in the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Police Chief Kelly Gordon. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Dancers in the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Spectators at the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Spectators at the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Santa Barbara Mission float in the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Spectators at the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Lillie Hodges has been riding in the parade for ten years. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Spectators at the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Dancers in the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Before the parade starts, riders que up in Plaza Del Mar before being sent out to Cabrillo Boulevard for the parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Camarillo white horse in the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Mayor Randy Rowse and Junior Spirit in the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Members of the group Los Califorñios in Pershing Park before mounting and riding in the 2026 Fiesta parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Los Califorñios co-captain Steve Golis wears a fire pin on his hat in remembrance of the group’s founder John “Fire” Cochran. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Cristobal playing the violin in Plaza Del Mar before walking in the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Volunteer Ryan Monroe keeping spectators out of harms way. He has been volunteering in Fiestas for the past 20 years. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Camarillo white horse in the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Before the parade starts, riders que up in Plaza Del Mar before being sent out to Cabrillo Boulevard for the parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Santa Barbara High School Alumni marching band. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Spectators at the 2026 Fiesta Historical Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

De La Guerra bride and groom Alexis Dakin and Caitlin Kieswetter. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Daughter and mother Lillie and Natalie Hodges have been riding in the parade for ten years. Natalie hand makes flower decorations for their horses which takes days. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

One of the dresses in the De La Guerra wedding procession. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Angelo Secco next to his parade mount Goldie, waiting to que up with group Los Califorñios. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Pershing Park was buzzing with trailers and horses as participants tack up for the 2026 Fiesta Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Quindalyn Dawson and Caitlin Kieswetter were both a part of the De La Guerra wedding procession in the 2026 parade. It was Dawson’s first time riding in the parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

The gleaming saddle of a Cuadra horse trained by Abraham Pichardo of Santa Paula. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Pershing Park was buzzing with trailers and horses as participants tack up for the 2026 Fiesta Parade. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

De La Guerra bride and groom Alexis Dakin and Caitlin Kieswetter mount their horse Jake with help from Mindy Smith. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Four Camarillo White Horses made an appearance again this year with Jessica Freese on Angel, Casey Malone on Patriot, Gracie Garcia on Princesa, and Melissa Seal on Brillante.

These flashy horses have a specific gene that makes their skin pink and their hair brilliant white, and they are among only around 20 living individuals of the breed. Their lineage can be traced back to a single white stallion named Sultan, purchased in 1921 by Adolfo Camarillo — a Mexican land-grant owner who went on to found the City of Camarillo with his brother Juan.

Adolfo Camarillo was one of the original members of Rancheros Visitadores. He was invited to ride his signature breed of horses in the Fiesta Parade, where they have consistently made an appearance on Santa Barbara streets during fiesta.

“They are living histories, and they’re great ambassadors for the tri-counties,” said Harold Parker, who runs the Camarillo White Horse Association, which was founded in the 90s to preserve the breed. Adolfo Camarillo was Parker’s great-grandfather, so these horses have a special place in his heart. As Parker gets older, he said, “I would really like to find an organization that would be able to carry on the breeding program.”