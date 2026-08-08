A Camera’s Eye on Fiesta’s Mercados

I set out to slash one more item off my list of Fiesta coverage: the mercados. Friday evening crowds were filling in, and vendor booths near De la Guerra Plaza and along State Street were bursting with colorful goods. Mariachi bands and other musical talents layered over the buzz of voices and laughter rising from confetti-covered heads. A man waving a sign reading “REPENT OR PERISH” held a microphone painfully close to his mouth, preaching into the noise.

The camera’s focus is a go-to remedy for overstimulation — a practice of narrowing in on a subject and quieting distractions. I quickly decided to apply that same focus: Rather than capture an overview of the mercados, I would hone in on what caught my eye.

Cascarones tug at my heart. There is something about the labor of love involved in carefully draining eggs, filling them with confetti, and decorating them with meticulous detail — all for the fleeting experience of smashing them over someone’s head. I was drawn to the floral paintings on José Roldán’s eggs, which he said he has been selling on State Street for years. Cascarones are a bargain, considering the price of eggs and the arduous process of turning them into such delicate art pieces. I saw prices ranging from four for $1 to $1 each, or a bag for $5, and found every vendor exceptionally worthy of a generous tip.

My next stop was Artesanias Marcela, run by Marcela herself, an artisan from Oaxaca, Mexico, who represented handmade beaded jewelry crafted by her and other artists. I chose a large statement ring in gold, pink, and gray, with beads arranged in a flower-like shape.

Saraba African Arts | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

La Catrinita Crafts | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Knits & Knots | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Knits & Knots | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Miguel “Omepache” Rodriguez jewelry | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Saraba African Arts | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Alberly Sombreros | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Alberly Sombreros | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Artesanias Mercela | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

José Roldán Cascarones | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

José Roldán Cascarones | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Tiny wooden spoons fed my visual interest at the booth by Saraba African Arts. I had no idea how I would use a spoon as long as my pinky finger, but I lingered long enough to feel obliged to make a transaction. Samba, visiting from Oakland, said it was his first year participating in Fiesta and that he hoped to return.

Rarely leaving home without a hat, I was naturally drawn to Alberly Sombreros. Their description reads: “We are a 3rd generation family business based in Downey, CA. Unlike mass-produced brands, every Alberly hat is shaped free-hand using professional equipment and traditional techniques. Quality you can feel, authenticity you can wear.” The gentleman overseeing the booth showed me custom orders with names emblazoned on the hats. Options for color, material, designs, trims, and shaping allow for distinctive, individualized styles.

Miguel “Omepache” Rodriguez, a multidisciplinary artist based in Santa Barbara, was stationed at a table on State Street, representing his jewelry. His pieces incorporated a variety of materials, including ceramic and gemstones. A circular floral pendant strung from leather, beads, and tightly woven threads captured my attention.

Sarina Carbajal of Knits & Knots graciously welcomed me to explore her assortment of playful hand-knit characters and accessories. A basket held knitted fruits and vegetables with labels such as “emotional support potato” and “positive broccoli: I may be a tiny broccoli, but I believe in you. Go BROC the world!” I settled on a keychain of pale blue knitted tulips with green stems, which I immediately fastened as flair to my camera bag.

On my way out to photograph Noches de Ronda at the courthouse, I stopped to appreciate the “Chinga la Migra” shirts by La Catrinita Crafts, based in Ventura. How tragically ironic it is to fill the streets with a majority of Latino/Latina/Latine vendors during Fiesta week while federal agents are emboldened to detain individuals based on their appearance and the language they speak.