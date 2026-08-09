From August 6-8, loved ones and solo spectators claimed their grassy patches in the Sunken Gardens with blankets, pillows, and folding chairs to enjoy Las Noches de Ronda, or “Nights of Gaiety.” According to the Santa Barbara Visitors Guide, no claims to precious lawn space are permitted before 9 a.m. on the day of the event, and tape or ropes cannot be used to reserve a larger area. After that, it’s fair game, and prime viewing spots are eagerly — and competitively — sought after. The hours leading up to the program transform the gardens into picnic grounds, al fresco napping spots, and a playground for frolicking children.

Each evening features more than 200 performers showcasing flamenco and Mexican folklórico dance, as well as live music. As dusk falls to darkness, the program kicks off at 8 p.m. and concludes at 11 p.m.

Dancers perform during Las Noches de Ronda at the Sunken Gardens, where more than 200 performers showcased flamenco and Mexican folklórico dance. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Las Noches de Ronda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Spirit of Fiesta, 19-year-old Jenna Ramirez | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Las Noches de Ronda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Las Noches de Ronda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Las Noches de Ronda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Las Noches de Ronda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Las Noches de Ronda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Las Noches de Ronda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Young front row spectators

Las Noches de Ronda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Spirit of Fiesta Jenna Ramirez performs during Las Noches de Ronda | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Las Noches de Ronda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Las Noches de Ronda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Las Noches de Ronda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Spectators settle into the Sunken Gardens for Las Noches de Ronda, a three-night celebration of flamenco, folklórico dance and live music. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Las Noches de Ronda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Las Noches de Ronda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

“The best free show around,” proclaimed one of the emcees on night two.

Witness to nights two and three openers, 19-year-old Spirit of Fiesta Jenna Ramirez graced the stage with remarkable passion, gusto, and technique. Catching her breath after the opening dance on night two, she confirmed with the emcee that she has performed approximately 100 times since being selected as the 2026 Spirit of Fiesta.

Another performance at top of mind featured dancers balancing Grand Marnier bottles atop their heads. Light on their feet, they twirled and wove around one another without missing a beat — or spilling a drop.

Cheers to another spectacular and memorable Fiesta!