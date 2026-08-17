Jonesy’s Fried Chicken is shutting down at the end of August. The restaurant, which was opened in 2024 by multi-generational Goleta resident Kyle Jones, was hurt by a major loss of business due to recent roadwork.

A longtime chef for various restaurants around town — and the owner of Craft Wood Fired Catering, which he started in 2018 — Jones and his family will be moving to Fairhope, Alabama, where they plan to continue working in food production.

Despite being in a slightly out-of-the-way location a few blocks off of Hollister Avenue, Jones said business was initially solid. “We had regulars that would drive from Summerland and Solvang, with the occasional travelers from the Bay Area who had read about us,” he said.

But the road work on Hollister, including a new parking scheme, redrawn lanes, and two roundabouts, scared people away from that part of town. “Ultimately, the City of Goleta is what crippled that location,” said Jones. “We lost 40 percent of revenue overnight when that road construction started.” Though the road is working better now, Jones said the perception of it being full of traffic persists.

He’ll remember the business fondly. “Obviously, our favorite part was getting to know our customers,” he said. “We have built some great relationships with a lot of loyal customers over the past two years. We will definitely miss all the familiar faces.”

He wants to express gratitude for those who did support Jonesy’s. “Thank you for grabbing a sandwich on the way to the beach. Thank you for ordering chicken and waffles for your team meal. Thank you for bringing in your grandmother for a lunch date,” he said. “Thank you for swinging by just to grab a cookie and most importantly, thank you for knowing who we are and how much we loved this community.”

The restaurant will close at the end of August, but Jones will be catering events through November.