Santa Barbara Police Report Uptick in Arrests, Citations During Fiesta 2026

Arrests during Santa Barbara’s 2026 Fiesta increased by more than a third from last year, according to data released by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The celebration, held August 5-9, definitely did not fall short this year — pretty much every enforcement category saw an increase. Police handled 1,557 calls for service across the city, a 9 percent increase from last year’s 1,427.

So what else was keeping police busy?

Throughout the celebration, officers were out directing traffic for the Fiesta Parade, Children’s Fiesta Parade, and Fiesta Cruiser Ride. They also patrolled downtown and other Fiesta event areas on foot and by bike, along with making routine checks at local bars.

The number of people booked into Santa Barbara County Jail rose from 59 in 2025 to 94 this year. In total, officers made 199 arrests, compared with 149 last year.

But the increase rates didn’t just stop there: Officers made 43 felony arrests this year, compared with 31 last year, while misdemeanor arrests climbed from 118 to 153.

Municipal code enforcement more than doubled, with 71 incidents compared with 35 last year.

Even DUI arrests saw an uptick, rising from seven in 2025 to 12 this year.

However, while this year’s Fiesta kept law enforcement busier than usual, it did not see an incident like the fatal stabbing that occurred last year. In the early hours of August 1, 2025, multiple people were stabbed on the 500 block of State Street, including 30-year-old Anthony Bisquera Hartley, who died from his injuries.

So even with the increase in arrests and citations, the department said the added police presence this year was ultimately about keeping Fiesta safe and welcoming for residents and visitors.

The department also credited the community, event organizers, and public safety partners for helping make the celebration possible.