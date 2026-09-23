As the autumn equinox set in, Summer Solstice Festival zealots were still in the summertime mindset — scheming theme options for next year’s event at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” party and fashion show at Son Y Sabor on Saturday. Seasoned solstice creatives arrived in their signature playful style — decked out in elaborate costumes ranging from insects and space travelers to fantastical, colorful creatures open to interpretation.

A banner at the entrance listed themes from 1979 (children) through 2026 (wave) to remind attendees of the history — as themes are never repeated. Among the decades of inspiration were one-word topics such as “silly,” “big,” “splash”; and longer descriptors such as “toy/contraptions/thingamajigs,” “magic/mystics/mysteries,” and “myths and stories of the world.” Guests were invited to write/draw their ideas, or interpret them through an expressive strut down the runway.

Costumed fun at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Costumed fun at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Costumed fun at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Costumed fun at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Costumed fun outside at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Costumed fun outside at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Costumed fun at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Guests at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Penny Little at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Costumed fun at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Guests enjoying the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Fashion show hosts at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Penny Little takes the mic at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Costumed fun at the “Come Dressed as Your 2027 Theme Idea!” Summer Solstice party and fashion show | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Chris Benedict, aka DJ of Ability, spun tunes as costumed attendees pranced through the nightclub one theme at a time to a captive audience and panel of judges. Krystal and Paul Freedom were awarded “most outrageous costume” for their oversized rainbow beings with multiple eyeballs. Justin Gunn and Kristen Clark won best presentation for their gleaming silver astronaut costumes custom-made from head to toe. “Best themed costume” went to Emma Jane Huerta, who embodied her theme “yellow” through a sunny two-piece crochet outfit, generous accessorizing and accompaniment by mechanical chicks clicking down the runway with her.

A committee will consider the popular vote, both in person and online, before announcing the 2027 Solstice theme. The chosen word or short phrase is sure to feel as joyful, colorful, expansive, and inclusive as every gathering they create.