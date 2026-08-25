Terry Ortega at Machu Picchu | Credit: Courtesy

My first thought about writing an origin story was, “Where does one hire a scholar and historian to document such an important life?” Pardon me, I just started watching The Crown, and I’m feeling a regal reign as the Calendar Queen.

Here’s the thing, all I ever wanted to do was travel. I became a travel consultant for the main part of my life and couldn’t believe the places I saw. Then I met my now husband of 34 years and he ruined my vibe because when I traveled, I missed him.

After having offspring, I worked in Santa Barbara tourism and events. Then I came across an ad in the Indy for a Calendar Editor and I thought, “I can do that,” though I knew nothing about newspapers.

I was interviewed by Marianne Partridge, Matt Kettmann, Tyler Hayden, and arts editor Michelle Drown, who I knew through a mutual friend and whom I credit as a mentor and inspiration. She taught me all aspects of the paper business: page counts, word counts, deadlines, copy, special issues, license to be creative with the design and style of my section — basically the functions of an alt-weekly newspaper.

Terry Ortega | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Most importantly, Michelle taught me how to deal with the varied and assorted egos of my new colleagues. I have loved collaborating with the lesser nobles and dinosaurs that still remain as well as the fresh-faced, talented, and enthusiastic newbies and for the opportunity to write.

I am so proud to provide one of the positive aspects of the news business: the fun, educational, and important events for locals, peeps in our neighboring cities, and tourists. My favorite events are theater, the arts, and events for our Spanish-speaking community.

I continue to enjoy the work and (most) colleagues and remain grateful for my time at the Indy and telling people what to do, you know, bossing people about like the queen I am.

As the Santa Barbara Independent celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2026, our staff is sharing their “Indy Origin” stories and other memories. See more of them at independent.com/40.

You’re all invited to the Indy40Fest on Sat., Aug. 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park, where there will be music, panels, booths, and fun for all ages, all for free!