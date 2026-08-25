Travelers will encounter overnight utility work operations on Highway 150 (Rincon Road) near Carpinteria beginning Monday, August 31.

Work will result in one-way traffic control from 9 pm to 6 am on Highway 150 from Camino Carreta/Via Real continuing east for approximately 0.5 miles.

Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the areas under traffic control. Travelers may experience delays of up to 5 minutes.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Tue Aug 25, 2026 | 22:23pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/08/25/overnight-one-way-traffic-control-for-utility-work-on-highway-150-set-to-begin-august-31/

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