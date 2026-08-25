Scarlett Fooks with student Margot Feist | Photo: Courtesy

Riviera Music, the boutique music shop, studio, and learning center in upper upper State Street’s El Mercado shopping center, is now offering after-school piano and guitar lessons. Designed as a group learning experience, and taught by Matthew Duncan and Lucia Bogue, these are eight-week sessions, with 45-minute classes held once a week (with an extra week for missed classes and a recital) beginning September 1, 2, and 3.

The program began under the instruction of Scarlett Fooks, whose parents own Riviera Music. “Our daughter Scarlett heads off to college, and hands the torch off to Lucia and Matthew to be the new heads of the Riviera Music group lesson program,” said owner Emile Millar. “We’re incredibly grateful for the heart, energy, and love they bring to teaching, and we can’t wait to watch the beautiful musical community grow at Riviera Music.”

Keyboard classes take a maximum of six students, and guitar classes will have a maximum of three students, at a cost of $300 per student, including all learning materials. “Our mission is to inspire people of all ages to learn, perform, and create music,” says the team.

Classes are:

Tuesday

Ages 6-12

3:15-4 p.m.

4:15-5 p.m.

Wednesday

Ages 6-12

3-3:45 p.m.

4-4:45 p.m.

Thursday

Ages 6-12

3:15-4 p.m.

4:15-5 p.m.

For more information and the complete schedule, see rivieramusicsb.com.