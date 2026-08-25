Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Brain & Spinal Tumor Program Earns Joint Commission Recertification

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Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Brain & Spinal Tumor Program has earned recertification from The Joint Commission, maintaining its Gold Seal of Approval® for Brain Tumor Certification.

The certification recognizes healthcare organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of brain tumor care and use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

“For patients and their families, a brain or spinal tumor diagnosis can be an overwhelming experience,” said Nicole Moayeri, MD, Medical Director of Cottage Health’s Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute. “This recertification reflects the quality, expertise and compassion we strive to provide and gives patients added confidence in the specialized care and support they receive.”

The Brain & Spinal Tumor Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital provides comprehensive, personalized care through a multidisciplinary team of medical and surgical specialists using advanced technology and treatment options. Patients and their families also receive education, support and practical guidance from the program’s dedicated nurse navigator.

Recertification follows a comprehensive review of the program’s clinical practices, performance measures and compliance with applicable Joint Commission standards. The certification recognizes Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s continued commitment to upholding high standards of healthcare quality and safety for patients, staff and the community.

TJC is an independent, not-for-profit organization and the nation’s oldest and largest standards- setting and accrediting body in healthcare. TJC awards the Gold Seal of Approval® to healthcare organizations that demonstrate a commitment to quality improvement and patient safety.

For more information about the Brain & Spinal Tumor Program, visit cottagehealth.org/services/neuroscience/brain-spine-tumor-program