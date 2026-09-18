Brave & Maiden: Trapped in the Lompoc Vortex with the Santa Ynez Blues Again

The Wines

Brave & Maiden Estate Santa Ynez Valley Sauvignon Blanc Limited 2025

Rosé Limited 2025

Grenache Limited 2025

“Rule of Thirds” GSM Limited 2023

Syrah Limited 2023

Merlot Limited 2023

Cabernet Franc Limited 2023

Cabernet Sauvignon Limited 2023

“Bequest” Bordeaux Blend Limited 2021

The Judgement

In my retail days, I preferred not to taste with winery owners or winemakers unless I already knew the lineup. This was due to cowardice, mostly. If the wines turned out to be disgraceful, or merely meh, there was no dodging the question that always comes, delivered with the approbation-seeking mindset of a mom handing you her baby and asking, “So … what do you think?”

You learn diplomacy. You learn obfuscation. You learn that “Wow, that’s really something!” can be said in a tone that means almost anything.

Brave & Maiden’s tasting center. | Credit: Bob Wesley

Three years ago, I retired and traded Santa Barbara’s shoreline marine layer for the inland breezes of Santa Ynez, filtered through what I’ve taken to calling the Lompoc Vortex. I made the term up. I liked it too much to leave it out.

Santa Ynez is one of the few valleys on this coast that runs east-west instead of north-south, so it opens at Lompoc and pulls the Pacific chill straight inland like the turbo attachment on a Hoover WindTunnel.

Traveling east, the vortex eventually loses its teeth, and by the time it hits Santa Ynez proper, it has warmed up enough to successfully ripen Bordeaux varieties. This saves the merlot and cabernets from a hideous olfactory and palatal destiny of lawnmower-bag greenness and Caltrans highway sealant.

Winemaker Wynne Sargeant came to Brave & Maiden after seven vintages at Peake Ranch, where she inherited the program from Paul Lato (not a small pair of shoes) and lost no time making some of the best pinot and chardonnay on the Central Coast.

She’d previously honed her craft at Stephen Ross and Melville, learning her vineyards from the dirt rather than just the lab bench. Then she walked into an estate built on Bordeaux and Rhône grapes and found a cellar full of 2023s already in barrel, from fruit she had neither picked nor fermented.

That’s the part that impresses me. A lesser winemaker inheriting somebody else’s juice would have reached for a gimmick: more new oak, wilder blending ratios, some loud signature to prove she was in the room. Sargeant left them alone.

Assistant Patrick Reynolds joined up after nearly five years at Jonata, signing on this past May. Having spent so long swimming in Jonata’s deep pool of intense Bordeaux and Rhône fruit, Reynolds arrived with the exact muscle memory required to help keep these varieties balanced.

Wynne Sargeant and Patrick Reynolds, Brave & Maiden’s winemaking team Credit: Bob Wesley

The 2023 season was long, with hang time to spare, and Wynne had the composure and confidence to let it be exactly that. Merlot and cabernet franc, the two varieties likeliest to go grotesquely weedy around here, came in ripe without anyone wrestling them to the ground or twisting an arm (or a stem).

Here is what I scribbled about the lineup while she poured: “graceful, poised, svelte, seemingly, urbane, sleek, suave, courtly, dignified, restrained, harmonious, decorous, discreet.”

Don’t mistake that list for range; I was panic-buying at the Thesaurus Store. If I missed a synonym, it’s only because Roget died before I could finish looting his archives. So: I meant “restrained” many times over, and I’ll take the lumps from my editor, Matt, for this repetitional tragedy.

Onward with the notable selections:

2025 Sauvignon Blanc: The nose doesn’t hedge, emoting with pear, melon, and a citrus streak that keeps the whole thing awake. Medium-weight on the palate, zesty with minerals, and then the extended lees aging shows up late and turns the finish creamy and long. Drink it cold, but not so cold you punish it.

2025 Rosé: Fifty-fifty syrah and grenache, bone dry, no apologetic sugar hiding in the back. Delicate red fruit up front, then lemon and white raspberry do the lifting. It’s outgoing without being loud, and it has the acid to sit next to actual food rather than be gulped ferociously on a patio while listening to Van Halen. Pink wine with a spine. Go ahead and jump.

2023 Grenache: Mercifully free of the goopy, over-extracted school that has done this grape so much reputational damage. Pure raspberry and cocoa, and an entry so lush you notice the texture before you notice the fruit. Nothing here has been stewed, jammed, or bullied. Grenache allowed to be grenache, which apparently required only that somebody not intervene.

2023 “Rule of Thirds” GSM: Grenache, syrah, and mourvèdre, and the blend earns its name. Exuberant red fruit lands bright and immediate, the syrah slides in underneath with a deeper second gear, and the mourvèdre works the margins, adding grip on the way out. This is the opposite of “clumsy” and “lumbering”.

2023 Syrah: Savory, plummy, entirely comfortable in its own skin. Heavy black pepper and cured meat lie across dark blackberry and pomegranate, and none of it is fighting for the microphone. Cool-climate syrah gets called meaty so reflexively that the word has stopped meaning anything, so let me be specific: This smells like a French/Italian charcuterie board in a room with a fireplace and a big comfy leather recliner.

2023 Merlot: Structured, precise, and free of the vegetal streak that gets merlot talked about unkindly at parties. Plummy fruit on a frame that actually holds, with a pleasingly shadowy earthiness running underneath the whole business. Ripe, and nobody had to drag it there. This is roughly where the notebook gave out and the thesaurus took over.

Brave & Maiden’s “Bequest” | Credit: Bob Wesley

2023 Cabernet Franc: Understated and comely, and neither of those is a consolation word. The core is fruit-driven and unfussy, with pencil lead, roasted coffee, and a pomegranate-cherry note murmuring behind it. Cabernet franc around here has a well-earned reputation for going green and weedy the moment you look away. This time, nobody looked away.

2023 Cabernet Sauvignon: Muscular but never once bloated, which is the distinction many cabernets fail to make. Lively oak, fresh flowers, and a juicy chocolate note that stops well short of overwhelming the senses. There’s real power in the glass, but it’s carried, not flexed. Give it a year or three and it will only become sexier.

2021 “Bequest”: Sharp, brambly, cabernet-dominant, a Left Bank Bordeaux assemblage that’s openly unwilling to be rushed. It wants your time and a good deal of air, and it repays both. The bouquet alone is worth the wait, and it keeps rearranging itself in the glass over the course of an hour. If you drink it 15 minutes after pulling the cork, that’s on you and not the wine. Decant it, walk away, come back.

Which brings us back to the original dilemma. By the time the glasses were empty, the question hadn’t changed, but my retail-born cowardice had evaporated. Wynne Sargeant wasn’t handing over a fragile infant demanding polite validation; she was presenting a masterclass in quiet confidence.

“So,” the silent room seemed to ask. “What do you think?”

I looked down at my notebook, entirely out of words and thoroughly relieved that I didn’t need them anyway. The wines had already done all the talking. Can’t wait to see where Wynne Sargeant leads this enterprise.