Montecito’s New Wine Bar Posts Up Near the Bird Refuge

When I first walked into the light and bright Vic’s Wine Bar, the new weekend-only respite in the Little King space, owners Aleah and Ethan greeted me with such warmth I felt like I had arrived at a friend’s house for happy hour. Eyes genuinely bright and wine bottles in hand, it was as if they couldn’t wait to catch up, pour me a glass, and offer me a bite of the latest recipe they’ve been obsessing over. This kind of hospitality is rare, and the vibe at Vic’s is as refreshing, natural and delicious as their fantastic wine list.

Ethan and Aleah Schepps Elisara | Photo: Zach and Dune

“Ethan tracked every time we hosted friends for a meal last year at our tiny studio apartment, and we hosted people almost 100 times in 2025,” said Aleah Schepps Elisara, who co-owns the bar with husband, Ethan Elisara. “Vic’s feels like a natural extension of that shared love of having people over to ours for a meal and drink.”

Yes, folks could go to hospitality school or spend years in the service industry (and the couple does have loads of service experience), but I’ve found that business owners who were raised with the value of hosting have an innate gift for making guests feel special that simply cannot be taught.

Ethan and Aleah both exhibit this homegrown cordiality in spades. Aleah’s parents were part of a dinner club where her family cooked for more than 20 friends regularly, and Aleah enjoyed a front-row seat to the magic of nourishing others. Ethan was inspired by his Auntie Victoria, who lives in Auckland and whose grace left such an impact on him that they created Vic’s in her honor. “I lived with her and my uncle during COVID, and that time staying with them had a profound impact on my life, especially being hosted and cared for by them as an early twentysomething in a really uncertain time,” Ethan said. “The sort of easy, warm hospitality I felt from them is what I want Vic’s to feel like.”

The duo was also inspired by Kiwi café culture during a recent trip to visit Ethan’s family. Many coffee shops and cafés in Auckland do a morning coffee and breakfast service and then shift into a fun wining and dining destination in the evening.

While it’s a quick transformation from morning to night, and they are only open Friday through Sunday from 5-9 p.m., everything the couple does oozes intentionality. The napkins they use for bottle service are repurposed from their wedding and hand-sewn by Aleah and a friend. The bright hanging canvases are a collaboration with their friend Nick at Miramar Building Company, and much of their food is locally sourced.

“The energy for us to push through long days and nights comes from the encouragement and support of so many people in our lives here in Santa Barbara,” Ethan said. Ethan specifically acknowledged Grace Gates and Ryan DoBosh of Little King Coffee as “fast friends who trusted us enough to give us the keys at night. They are the reason Vic’s can exist, and we’re indebted to them for their kindness and generosity.”

This reverence for the community is not just exhibited in their demeanor and decor, but in the wine list as well.

Some of the food and wines at Vic’s Wine Bar | Photo: Zach and Dune



“For us, it’s the little stories and connections to wine and winemakers that really set apart wines that we like and wines that we love.” I was delighted by the approachable list, which offers something for every palate from juicy orange and chilled reds, to old-world French varietals, to well-loved favorites, such as Scribe’s refreshingly chablis-style chardonnay. There are also brews from Third Window and ciders as well. The duo started creating their short but sweet wine list to highlight options from talented Central Coast winemaker friends, such as a pinot noir and gamay blend from Sea Creatures, an Alamati albariño, and a perky pet-nat from Ashakan. From there they chose imports they felt connected to, such as the bottle they shared on their anniversary — a Loire Valley Grolleau from Domaine du Bobinet, a pioneer in the natural wine world.

Some of the food at Vic’s Wine Bar | Photo: Zach and Dune

“Almost all of our wines are organic, biodynamically farmed, zero-zero, or natural,” Ethan said. This must be part of the reason why after my visit, which included tasting many wines, the next morning I felt as if I hadn’t imbibed at all. The quality of the wine must play a part, and of course the delicious food I had to soak it up with.

Before it sells out, be sure to place an order for their Auntie Vic’s sausage roll. Once you try a bite of the tender Coyote’s Market sausage filling, wrapped in buttery puff pastry and best dipped in dijon, you’ll want to thank Auntie Vic yourself for teaching Ethan this recipe. The Central Coast Cheeseboard features a lovely selection of cheeses from Cambria’s Stepladder Creamery, cornichons, Ojai pixie marmalade and Oat Bakery charcoal bread, and the tinned fish plate bursts with with lemon and EVOO, sea salt crackers, fromage blanc and citrus-marinated Casteltrevano olives. To cap off the night, the duo makes great use of the resident espresso machine with a Rori’s ice cream and Little King coffee affogato.

As the sun set over the glowing mountains, and we savored our last bites and sips, we hugged Aleah and Ethan goodbye, planning our visit back to this sweet little wine bar that already feels like home.

Vic’s Wine Bar, 1801 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; vicswinebar.com. Open Friday–Sunday from 5-9 p.m., inside Little King Coffee at the Post.